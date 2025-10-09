Flats evacuated and pubs shut in Dundee city centre due to ongoing ‘major incident’

Pubs and flats have been evacuated in Dundee city centre due to an ongoing incident.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, are at the scene at the foot of the Hawkhill.

The incident is unfolding above the Tinsmith pub and concerns a dangerous building, according to people affected

One of them said: “There’s a huge bulge that has appeared in the wall of the building above the Tinsmith.

“Around 40 people have been evacuated from flats.”

The Courier’s Andrew Robson is at the scene.

He said: “The pubs are not being allowed to let anyone in.

“There are fire engines and police at the scene and the road is closed.

“It looks like a pretty major incident.”

Two students said: “We were walking by just after noon when the fire brigade arrived.

“They sealed off the street pretty quickly and people were evacuated from the flats above The Tinsmith.

“Firefighters have been going in and out of the building, and they put up the high-reach appliance before quickly bringing it down.”

Two residents from the neighbouring building said: “Around 20 minutes ago we had a loud knock at the door and were told we had five minutes to get out.

“Firemen were inside making sure we got out safe. We’ve packed overnight bags.

“We don’t know much more than what we can see, there’s a clear bulge in the building.

“It doesn’t look good, to be honest.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 11.50am about loose masonry at a building in Hawkhill.

“We have one appliance and a height appliance there at the moment.”

