Flats evacuated and pubs shut in Dundee city centre due to ongoing ‘major incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Flats evacuated and pubs shut in Dundee city centre due to ongoing ‘major incident’

Emergency services are at the incident in Hawkhill.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Andrew Robson
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at Hawkhill, Dundee.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Pubs and flats have been evacuated in Dundee city centre due to an ongoing incident.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, are at the scene at the foot of the Hawkhill.

The incident is unfolding above the Tinsmith pub and concerns a dangerous building, according to people affected

One of them said: “There’s a huge bulge that has appeared in the wall of the building above the Tinsmith.

“Around 40 people have been evacuated from flats.”

The flats that have been evacuated. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The Courier’s Andrew Robson is at the scene.

He said: “The pubs are not being allowed to let anyone in.

“There are fire engines and police at the scene and the road is closed.

“It looks like a pretty major incident.”

Dundee street sealed off and flats above pub evacuated

Two students said: “We were walking by just after noon when the fire brigade arrived.

“They sealed off the street pretty quickly and people were evacuated from the flats above The Tinsmith.

“Firefighters have been going in and out of the building, and they put up the high-reach appliance before quickly bringing it down.”

Two residents from the neighbouring building said: “Around 20 minutes ago we had a loud knock at the door and were told we had five minutes to get out.

The building above the Tinsmith. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Firemen were inside making sure we got out safe. We’ve packed overnight bags.

“We don’t know much more than what we can see, there’s a clear bulge in the building.

“It doesn’t look good, to be honest.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 11.50am about loose masonry at a building in Hawkhill.

“We have one appliance and a height appliance there at the moment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views for sale
The scene in House of Guinness featuring Pfaudler Balfour.
Shock as historic Fife firm featured in new Netflix hit House of Guinness
Cancer Research UK shop on Scott Street, Perth.
Perth Cancer Research shop to close
Rosyth Ferry
SNP government told to 'pull finger out' over Rosyth-Europe ferry
Linda McDonald has slammed Scotland's 'broken' parole system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee murderer should be refused 'third chance to kill' says Robbie McIntosh survivor
Air ambulance in Crieff.
Contractor discharged from hospital after injury at Crieff building site
John Britton
Ex-Paratrooper given non-harassment order at Stirling court after abusive fire photo
Orkun Cevic, owner of the Craft Diner in Dunkeld.
Dunkeld diner plans to expand across the UK
A parking meter in Perth.
Perth drivers warned after 170 fake QR codes found on parking machines
3
Justin Bieber and Grace Anderson in Abandon Ship. Image: Grace Anderson
Dundee women describe 'surreal' night partying with Justin Bieber

Conversation