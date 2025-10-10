EXCLUSIVE: Leslie ‘hot tub murder’ victims’ families hit out as killer faces parole hearing

The families of Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid, brutally murdered 21 years ago in Fife at the hands of a jealous ex-husband, have issued an emotional plea for the killer never to be released.

Shaun Alexander, 32 at the time, was ordered to serve life with a minimum 17 years behind bars.

This was later increased to 20 years after the outraged families of Nicola and Kevin appealed the leniency of the sentence.

On October 10 2005, six months after the breakdown of his marriage to Nicola, East Wemyss man Alexander tracked her and her new partner to a home in Leslie.

There, he stabbed his 23-year-old ex-wife eight times before savagely beating 41-year-old divorced father-of-two Kevin with a crowbar before fatally stabbing him in the chest.

The pair were relaxing in a hot tub with another couple when the attack took place.

Barry Greig, 41, also suffered severe life-altering injuries at the hands of Alexander, while Claire Richie managed to escape the attack.

With a parole board set to consider whether Alexander is fit to be released when it sits later this month, the families of the two murder victims have spoken in public for the first time in years about the possibility of the killer being set free.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier on the 21st anniversary of their loved ones’ horrific deaths, they told of their “worry for the safety of women across Fife” if Alexander is granted parole.

The family members, who have asked not to be named, also say they live in constant fear for their own safety if Alexander is released.

One said: “We’ve always maintained that sentencing him [Alexander] to life for murdering Nicola and Kevin should mean exactly that – life behind bars with no chance of release.

“It’s us that have been handed life sentences for what he did.

“It’s been heartbreaking enough having to deal with the grief every single day of knowing what he did to our loved ones.

“But now that he’s up for parole, if anything, it’s got even harder given that there’s a chance he might be released back onto the streets.

“The worry of him getting out is almost too difficult to comprehend.”

The two families submitted impact statements to the parole board in October 2024 ahead of Alexander’s first hearing after he’d served 20 years.

It was rejected then, but the families fear it’s only a matter of time before the double killer is freed.

“He’s a callous individual who has not shown one shred of remorse in all the years he’s had to contemplate what he did,” explained one family member.

“We’ve never been given any information to suggest whether he’s been rehabilitated, and we have genuine fears that, if out, he’ll attempt to make contact with us.

“There is also a genuine worry for the safety of women across Fife if he’s back on the streets.”

The two families also claim to have evidence of ex-squaddie Alexander’s controlling and abusive behaviour to both Nicola and a string of other ex-partners.

“People have approached us in the years since the trial to tell us about the person Shaun Alexander really is and the abusive behaviour he’s responsible for,” they said.

“He was a monster then and is still a monster now. Nothing has changed, that we can see.

“We want women in Fife to know about the potential danger should he get out.”

Fighting back tears, one family member said the anguish and grief had taken a “heavy toll” on many people’s well-being in the ensuing years.

“Alexander also ruined two families when he sadistically took Nicola and Kevin’s lives away,” they explained.

“Our victims’ impact statements submitted at the first parole hearing in 2024 outline in detail how we’ve struggled to cope.

“It also outlined our grave concerns if he’s granted parole.

“There was no need to submit a fresh one this time, as nothing has changed.

“We just want those with the power to release him to take full note of our concerns. We want them to hear our voices.”

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker has now written to the parole board on behalf of the two families to express their concerns.

He told the Courier: “What the victims’ families endured that awful, terrible day, and since, is beyond the scope of most people’s imaginings.

“Their bravery in speaking up now to prevent any other family from going through the devastating loss and trauma they did is truly humbling, and I’ll be supporting them in any way I can.”

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign is calling for reforms to the parole system to better reflect the experience of those hurt by violent crime.

A consultation on reforms has been launched by the Scottish Government.