Forfar teen plans big future as TikTok haircut videos attract thousands of views

A Forfar teenager hopes his popular haircut videos on TikTok will help boost his career.

Jay Sangmor, 18, welcomes customers from across Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen to his Taylor Street studio.

His account, Greedykutzz, has more than 13,000 likes and has attracted thousands of views since his first post in February.

Jay also offers home services, both locally and across Scotland.

He said: “I wanted to start filming myself cutting hair for promotion.

“I have over four years experience and I would post videos, but they wouldn’t get a lot of views.

“The last few months I’ve been working hard to grow both my content and followers to gain more clients.

“Since I started posting on TikTok, both have kept growing.”

Jay offers a range of services, including £13 shape-ups and a £40 premium service, including massage, facial steam, and a haircut and beard trim.

His work has also seen him travel to Glasgow and Manchester for jobs with several musicians.

Jay said: “It feels good seeing my videos getting so many views. It’s making the hard work pay off.

“I’ve been doing this for years and I feel like it’s the beginning of a successful career.”

Jay has called himself a “Scouse trim” expert.

This style is a skin fade with the fringe combed over to the side.

Jay adds texture at the top of the head for a classy finish.

He said: “The videos have helped me get more customers, definitely.

“More people are booking through TikTok, but I feel that this is just the start for me.

“I’m sure it’s going to get much bigger.”