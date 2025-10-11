Forfar teen plans big future as TikTok haircut videos attract thousands of views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar teen plans big future as TikTok haircut videos attract thousands of views

Jay Sangmor, 18, shares videos of his haircuts on his account Greedykutzz.

By Ben MacDonald
Jay Sangmor's TikTok videos have gained thousands of views
Jay Sangmor's TikTok videos have gained thousands of views. Image: greedykutta0/Instagram

A Forfar teenager hopes his popular haircut videos on TikTok will help boost his career.

Jay Sangmor, 18, welcomes customers from across Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen to his Taylor Street studio.

His account, Greedykutzz, has more than 13,000 likes and has attracted thousands of views since his first post in February.

Jay also offers home services, both locally and across Scotland.

He said: “I wanted to start filming myself cutting hair for promotion.

“I have over four years experience and I would post videos, but they wouldn’t get a lot of views.

“The last few months I’ve been working hard to grow both my content and followers to gain more clients.

“Since I started posting on TikTok, both have kept growing.”

Forfar teenager gains customers with popular TikTok videos

Jay offers a range of services, including £13 shape-ups and a £40 premium service, including massage, facial steam, and a haircut and beard trim.

His work has also seen him travel to Glasgow and Manchester for jobs with several musicians.

Jay said: “It feels good seeing my videos getting so many views. It’s making the hard work pay off.

“I’ve been doing this for years and I feel like it’s the beginning of a successful career.”

Jay offers haircuts from his Forfar studio and at the customer's home
Jay offers haircuts from his Forfar studio and at the customer’s home. Image: greedykutta0/Instagram

Jay has called himself a “Scouse trim” expert.

This style is a skin fade with the fringe combed over to the side.

Jay adds texture at the top of the head for a classy finish.

He said: “The videos have helped me get more customers, definitely.

“More people are booking through TikTok, but I feel that this is just the start for me.

“I’m sure it’s going to get much bigger.”

