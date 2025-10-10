Perthshire residents fear for health if Dunkeld quarry works get green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire residents fear for health if Dunkeld quarry works get green light

Neighbours say they're worried about silica dust from slate extraction at the Newtyle Hill Quarry near Dunkeld

By Morag Lindsay
Three men, holding placards next to quarry site
Bill Nicoll, Finlay MacSween and Jim Jarvis live next door to the quarry at Deans Park, Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Residents living next to a slate quarry on the edge of Dunkeld say they fear for their health if the works are allowed to expand.

The boundary of the Newtyle Hill site is just 10 metres from the gardens of homes in the Deans Park cul-de-sac.

It’s been used for slate quarrying for years.

But locals are objecting to an application from Mills Contractors which would move excavation to the area closest to people’s homes.

Neighbours say their greatest concern is around silica dust, which is released when slate is cut and ground.

Hillside with exposed slate
The Dunkeld quarry is just metres from the residents’ homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Exposure to these tiny particles can cause lung cancer and other serious respiratory diseases.

And the Health and Safety Executive has labelled silica the biggest risk to construction workers’ health in the UK after asbestos.

Three concerns at heart of Dunkeld quarry objections

The application has been going through Perth and Kinross Council’s planning process since September 2022.

It could finally be decided at the next meeting of the planning committee.

And neighbours are hoping councillors will heed their concerns and refuse permission.

Bill Nicoll is one of the Deans Park residents whose homes are right next to the quarry.

Man holding placard which reads 'we will save Newtyle Hill'
Bill Nicoll. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said locals had three main concerns:

• The environmental impact on the hillside and the rare species which live there.

• The risks to road safety as haulage lorries transfer waste slate from the quarry past nurseries, schools and busy tourist routes around Dunkeld.

• The long-term health threats posed by exposure to silica dust

It’s this third issue which most concerns Bill and his neighbours.

Man holding placard which reads 'Stop Mills, silica kills'
Finlay MacSween is another of the residents. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This has been dragging on for three years now,” he said.

“So we’ve had a lot of time to do our research. And the more we learn, the more worried we are.

“We know the committee will be looking at this as a planning matter, but we sincerely  hope they will look at it as a public health issue too.”

Risk ‘negligible’ says Dunkeld quarry operator

The planning application has attracted 30 objections, including a petition signed by 181 people.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council has also protested.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “On behalf of residents and visitors to Dunkeld and Birnam, we continue to oppose the planning application at Newtyle Quarry on the grounds of: health (dust) and noise impacts; heavy goods vehicles transporting materials to and from the quarry; ecological impacts and a poor track record of complying with previous planning constraints.”

Piles of slate on hillside
The application site on the outskirts of Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth-based Mills Contractors did not respond to The Courier’s requests for comment.

However, a response to objectors lodged with the council in January 2023, insists the company “takes its health and safety responsibilities seriously both in relation to company employees and the general public in the vicinity of any company operations”.

It goes on to state that that projected air quality levels will be within the acceptable range set down in national guidelines.

“The extraction and loading of the waste slate is not a particularly dust prone operation,” it concludes

“And the attendant risk for receptors is negligible.”

