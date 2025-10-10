Perthshire residents fear for health if Dunkeld quarry works get green light

Residents living next to a slate quarry on the edge of Dunkeld say they fear for their health if the works are allowed to expand.

The boundary of the Newtyle Hill site is just 10 metres from the gardens of homes in the Deans Park cul-de-sac.

It’s been used for slate quarrying for years.

But locals are objecting to an application from Mills Contractors which would move excavation to the area closest to people’s homes.

Neighbours say their greatest concern is around silica dust, which is released when slate is cut and ground.

Exposure to these tiny particles can cause lung cancer and other serious respiratory diseases.

And the Health and Safety Executive has labelled silica the biggest risk to construction workers’ health in the UK after asbestos.

Three concerns at heart of Dunkeld quarry objections

The application has been going through Perth and Kinross Council’s planning process since September 2022.

It could finally be decided at the next meeting of the planning committee.

And neighbours are hoping councillors will heed their concerns and refuse permission.

Bill Nicoll is one of the Deans Park residents whose homes are right next to the quarry.

He said locals had three main concerns:

• The environmental impact on the hillside and the rare species which live there.

• The risks to road safety as haulage lorries transfer waste slate from the quarry past nurseries, schools and busy tourist routes around Dunkeld.

• The long-term health threats posed by exposure to silica dust

It’s this third issue which most concerns Bill and his neighbours.

“This has been dragging on for three years now,” he said.

“So we’ve had a lot of time to do our research. And the more we learn, the more worried we are.

“We know the committee will be looking at this as a planning matter, but we sincerely hope they will look at it as a public health issue too.”

Risk ‘negligible’ says Dunkeld quarry operator

The planning application has attracted 30 objections, including a petition signed by 181 people.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council has also protested.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “On behalf of residents and visitors to Dunkeld and Birnam, we continue to oppose the planning application at Newtyle Quarry on the grounds of: health (dust) and noise impacts; heavy goods vehicles transporting materials to and from the quarry; ecological impacts and a poor track record of complying with previous planning constraints.”

Perth-based Mills Contractors did not respond to The Courier’s requests for comment.

However, a response to objectors lodged with the council in January 2023, insists the company “takes its health and safety responsibilities seriously both in relation to company employees and the general public in the vicinity of any company operations”.

It goes on to state that that projected air quality levels will be within the acceptable range set down in national guidelines.

“The extraction and loading of the waste slate is not a particularly dust prone operation,” it concludes

“And the attendant risk for receptors is negligible.”