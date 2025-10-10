Dundee City Council ‘closely monitoring’ Saltires flown on lampposts amid anti-immigration protests

Dundee council say they are closely monitoring reports of flags being attached to lampposts across the city.

A number of Saltires have been attached to street lights on Longhaugh Road in the Whitfield area of Dundee.

Flags were also spotted in the Swannie Ponds area in recent weeks; however these have since been removed.

It comes as local authorities across Scotland have been taking action following incidents of flags of being erected

Last month The Courier reported flags hung from lampposts in Dunblane were removed after they caused “dismay and disgust” in the community.

The Press and Journal also reported that council workers in Aberdeenshire were “threatened” while removing Saltire flags.

When asked by The Courier what their approach to unauthorised flags in the city is, the local authority said they are “monitoring” the situation.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “It is an offence to attach flags or banners to lampposts or other street furniture.

“We are aware of the experience of other local authorities around these issues.

“The council and partner organisations are continuing to closely monitor the situation in the city.”

Anti-immigration protests

It is believed the flags are part of a “patriotism movement” called “Operation Raise the Colours” which started below the border.

The movement coincides with anti-immigration protests being held outside locations housing asylum seekers.

A series of such protests have taken place in Dundee in recent weeks, including at Alloway Terrace and Swannie Ponds.

Protestors have demanded ‘safety’ from ‘illegal immigrants’, claiming “undocumented working and fighting-age men are getting dumped in our local community”.

Another protest is planned for this weekend but Stobswell community leaders have called for it to be halted, saying they are causing ‘fear, panic and alarm’.