Three key Glenrothes roundabouts in line for traffic lights – with cycle paths also considered

Traffic lights are in the pipeline for three key roundabouts on the A92 through Glenrothes.

The busy Bankhead, Preston and Markinch roundabouts will all be signalised over the next few years.

First in line is Bankhead, the huge, six-arm junction in the south of the town.

It is seen as a strategic transport intervention measure.

And Fife Council officers are working with Transport Scotland to implement it.

Active travel measures, such as cycle paths, could also be introduced there as part of the work.

Planning service manager Alastair Hamilton says feasibility work for the Bankhead project could start by the end of this year.

And officers will begin drawing up more detailed designs in the spring, with design and construction together expected to cost around £10,000.

Traffic lights at Preston and Markinch roundabouts will then follow.

However, it could be some years before all three are signalised, with Markinch in particular dependent on the rate of housebuilding at the former Tullis Russell site.

When will Preston and Markinch roundabouts get traffic lights?

Preston roundabout serves the junction between the A92 and the A911 to Leven.

And another arm leads to the Woodside area of Glenrothes.

The roundabout becomes snarled up with vehicles at peak times.

And it is considered signalisation could help traffic flow better.

Meanwhile, work on the Markinch roundabout – formerly known as the Tullis Russell roundabout – is tied in with significant housebuilding at the old papermill site.

The 143-acre site will eventually include up to 850 homes, as well as offices, light industry and a care home.

And one condition of planning consent was to realign and signalise the roundabout.

It will become the development’s main access point, paid for by the developer.

This must happen after the first 433 homes are complete in bid to improve safety and traffic flow.

Trunk road works ongoing

Mr Hamilton says the Markinch roundabout will also include pedestrian and cycle crossings.

He added: An off-road shared cycleway improvement has already been undertaken by Fife Council between Preston Roundabout and Markinch in 2021.

“And further works are planned for Cadham Road in this year’s Active Travel Infrastructure Programme 2025-2026.”

“Fife Council has been working in collaboration with the trunk road authority on improvements to the A92 junctions in the Glenrothes area for many years.”