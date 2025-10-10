Three key Glenrothes roundabouts in line for traffic lights – with cycle paths also considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three key Glenrothes roundabouts in line for traffic lights – with cycle paths also considered

Three busy roundabouts on the A92 will be signalised over the next few years.

By Claire Warrender
Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes is in line for traffic lights
Preston Roundabout is one of three in Glenrothes in line for traffic lights. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Traffic lights are in the pipeline for three key roundabouts on the A92 through Glenrothes.

The busy Bankhead, Preston and Markinch roundabouts will all be signalised over the next few years.

First in line is Bankhead, the huge, six-arm junction in the south of the town.

The approach to the Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes
The approach to Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson

It is seen as a strategic transport intervention measure.

And Fife Council officers are working with Transport Scotland to implement it.

Active travel measures, such as cycle paths, could also be introduced there as part of the work.

Planning service manager Alastair Hamilton says feasibility work for the Bankhead project could start by the end of this year.

And officers will begin drawing up more detailed designs in the spring, with design and construction together expected to cost around £10,000.

Traffic lights at Preston and Markinch roundabouts will then follow.

However, it could be some years before all three are signalised, with Markinch in particular dependent on the rate of housebuilding at the former Tullis Russell site.

When will Preston and Markinch roundabouts get traffic lights?

Preston roundabout serves the junction between the A92 and the A911 to Leven.

And another arm leads to the Woodside area of Glenrothes.

The roundabout becomes snarled up with vehicles at peak times.

And it is considered signalisation could help traffic flow better.

Meanwhile, work on the Markinch roundabout – formerly known as the Tullis Russell roundabout – is tied in with significant housebuilding at the old papermill site.

Markinch roundabout Glenrothes
Markinch Roundabout in Glenrothes will eventually include traffic lights. Image: Google.

The 143-acre site will eventually include up to 850 homes, as well as offices, light industry and a care home.

And one condition of planning consent was to realign and signalise the roundabout.

It will become the development’s main access point, paid for by the developer.

This must happen after the first 433 homes are complete in bid to improve safety and traffic flow.

Trunk road works ongoing

Mr Hamilton says the Markinch roundabout will also include pedestrian and cycle crossings.

He added:  An off-road shared cycleway improvement has already been undertaken by Fife Council between Preston Roundabout and Markinch in 2021.

“And further works are planned for Cadham Road in this year’s Active Travel Infrastructure Programme 2025-2026.”

“Fife Council has been working in collaboration with the trunk road authority on improvements to the A92 junctions in the Glenrothes area for many years.”

