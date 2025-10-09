Football fans rally round Brechin City fan after terminal cancer diagnosis

Football fans are helping to raise funds for charity after a Brechin City supporter was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

It was revealed on Thursday that a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support has been set up for Kim Paterson.

Kim, 40, is the secretary for the Brechin City Supporters’ Club and shares images of her artwork on Twitter.

She has a six-year-old daughter, Ella, with Adam McPhail.

Adam, also aged 40, has organised the fundraiser and is currently undergoing Macmillan’s Sober October challenge.

He said: “Kim found out she had terminal cancer at the end of June and started treatment in mid-August.

“She then developed extremely bad edema, which began to leave her bed-bound.

“In September we found out her chemo and immunotherapy weren’t working.

“There wasn’t any more that could be done for her.

“During this process, Macmillan were, and continue to be, a huge support.

“Everyone at Ward 32 in Ninewells Hospital has also been incredible.”

Football fans back Brechin City fan cancer fundraiser

More than 16,000 people have signed up for Macmillan’s Sober October challenge, where they must not drink alcohol for the entire month.

Adam said: “I enjoy a beer or two on occasion after work and have a keen interest in craft beers especially.

“I also have an Instagram page where I review craft beers in my spare time.

“While there are harder things I could do, this felt like it was something I could do with everything else going on at the moment to give something back to Macmillan.”

Supporters of Dundee United, Aberdeen and St Mirren have shared words of sympathy for Kim on Twitter.

Forum site Pie and Bovril also shared the tweet asking for donations.

As of 4pm on Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser has collected over £950, under £50 short of the £1,000 target.

Adam said: “Kim built a bit of a following on Twitter because of her keen interest in Scottish football, as well as being a talented artist.

“It’s been lovely to see the Scottish football community, as well as her friends and family, be so touched by her story to donate so generously.”