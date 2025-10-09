Man, 55, dies days after being found at stairs next to Dundee community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 55, dies days after being found at stairs next to Dundee community centre

Police are treating the death as "unexplained".

By Andrew Robson
Police tape off Hilltown Community Centre in Dundee.
Officers remained at the scene on Saturday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A 55-year-old man has died days after he was found unwell next to a Dundee community centre.

The man was found unwell in a stairwell between Ann Street and Alexander Street at around 11.30pm on Friday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but sadly died on Wednesday.

His family have been informed.

Officers were seen searching the grass beside the steps near Hilltown Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Officers taped off a set of stairs leading from Alexander Street to a car park on Ann Street.
Officers taped off a set of stairs leading from Alexander Street to a car park on Ann Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

The stairs leading from Alexander Street to a car park on Ann Street were taped off, and a police car was positioned at the cordon.

The building on Alexander Street also hosts Our Lady’s RC Primary School and Rosebank Primary School.

‘Unexplained’ death of a man on Dundee stairwell

Police say they are treating the man’s death as “unexplained”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday, a 55-year-old man was found unwell in a stairwell between Ann Street and Alexander Street, Dundee.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee for treatment where he died on Wednesday.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“His death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be suspicious circumstances.”

