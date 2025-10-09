Man, 55, dies days after being found at stairs next to Dundee community centre

A 55-year-old man has died days after he was found unwell next to a Dundee community centre.

The man was found unwell in a stairwell between Ann Street and Alexander Street at around 11.30pm on Friday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but sadly died on Wednesday.

His family have been informed.

Officers were seen searching the grass beside the steps near Hilltown Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The stairs leading from Alexander Street to a car park on Ann Street were taped off, and a police car was positioned at the cordon.

The building on Alexander Street also hosts Our Lady’s RC Primary School and Rosebank Primary School.

‘Unexplained’ death of a man on Dundee stairwell

Police say they are treating the man’s death as “unexplained”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday, a 55-year-old man was found unwell in a stairwell between Ann Street and Alexander Street, Dundee.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee for treatment where he died on Wednesday.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“His death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be suspicious circumstances.”