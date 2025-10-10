Perth set for 345 new homes as next stage in city’s western expansion hits market

Hundreds more homes could be built in the next phase of Perth’s western expansion.

Savills Scotland is marketing a 40-acre site as part of the Almond Valley masterplan.

The estate agent says the land already has planning permission in principle, with scope for about 345 new homes.

Phase one of the Almond Valley masterplan, involving another 340 homes, is already under construction.

Barratt took on that part of the development following the collapse of the Stewart Milne Group.

In time, Almond Valley is expected to include up to 1,500 homes, as well as commercial properties and community facilities.

Savills says the site – between Bertha Park and Huntingtower, four miles northwest of Perth city centre – “offers a unique blend of suburban tranquillity and urban connectivity”.

Ben Brough, the company’s head of development for Scotland, says he is expecting strong interest from developers and investors.

“Almond Valley represents one of the most exciting residential opportunities in Scotland today,” he said.

Almond Valley plans rejected by Perth and Kinross Council three times

The Almond Valley masterplan has had a tumultuous history.

It was finally submitted to Perth and Kinross Council in 2019 following a 20-year planning battle.

The process included a public inquiry, and three separate rejections by the council in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

Stewart Milne Group won planning permission for phase one in 2021.

But the Aberdeen-based housebuilder went into administration last January, leaving unfinished developments and hundreds out of work.

Barratt took the site on, and won permission to make a number of changes to reflect its house types earlier this year.

There were 25 objections to the application, including from Methven and District Community Council.

Critics raised concerns about traffic and road safety, as well as flood risk and the impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

But planners recommended it for approval.