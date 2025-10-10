Perth set for 345 new homes as next stage in city’s western expansion hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth set for 345 new homes as next stage in city’s western expansion hits market

The Almond Valley masterplan could eventually bring 1,500 new homes to the north-west of Perth

By Morag Lindsay
countryside west of Perth showing Almond Valley site
Phase two of Perth's Almond Valley masterplan is up for grabs. Image: Savills

Hundreds more homes could be built in the next phase of Perth’s western expansion.

Savills Scotland is marketing a 40-acre site as part of the Almond Valley masterplan.

The estate agent says the land already has planning permission in principle, with scope for about 345 new homes.

Phase one of the Almond Valley masterplan, involving another 340 homes, is already under construction.

Barratt took on that part of the development following the collapse of the Stewart Milne Group.

In time, Almond Valley is expected to include up to 1,500 homes, as well as commercial properties and community facilities.

Artist's impression showing walkers and cyclists on tree lined paths between new housing
Initial designs for the Almond Valley development outside Perth. Image: Savills

Savills says the site – between Bertha Park and Huntingtower, four miles northwest of Perth city centre – “offers a unique blend of suburban tranquillity and urban connectivity”.

Ben Brough, the company’s head of development for Scotland, says he is expecting strong interest from developers and investors.

“Almond Valley represents one of the most exciting residential opportunities in Scotland today,” he said.

Almond Valley plans rejected by Perth and Kinross Council three times

The Almond Valley masterplan has had a tumultuous history.

It was finally submitted to Perth and Kinross Council in 2019 following a 20-year planning battle.

The process included a public inquiry, and three separate rejections by the council in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

Two men looking at housing plans at public consultation event
Plans for Almond Valley on display in Perth in 2014. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Stewart Milne Group won planning permission for phase one in 2021.

But the Aberdeen-based housebuilder went into administration last January, leaving unfinished developments and hundreds out of work.

Barratt took the site on, and won permission to make a number of changes to reflect its house types earlier this year.

There were 25 objections to the application, including from Methven and District Community Council.

Critics raised concerns about traffic and road safety, as well as flood risk and the impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

But planners recommended it for approval.

Conversation