Four men charged after Stirling city centre ‘disturbance’

Four men have been charged after a disturbance in Stirling city centre.

Emergency services descended on Goosecroft Road, just off Station Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Six police vehicles and an ambulance were seen parked by the bus stances.

our men, aged 38, 43, 44 and 47, were charged and were due to appear in court on Thursday.

There were no injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Wednesday, 8 October, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Station Road area of Stirling.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries.

“Four men aged 38, 43, 44 and 47 were arrested and charged in connection.

“They are due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, 9 October, 2025.”