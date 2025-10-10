Fife Planning Ahead: Dunfermline dog training centre and Aberdour beach toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Planning Ahead: Dunfermline dog training centre and Aberdour beach toilets

The Courier looks at the latest planning applications across Fife.

By Neil Henderson
The Lynburn Industrial Estate in Halbeath, Dunfermline.
The new facility would be based at Lynburn Industrial Estate in Halbeath, Image: Goggle Street View/DC Thomson

Plans to transform a vacant Dunfermline industrial unit into a dog training centre with a hydrotherapy pool have been unveiled.

If approved, the new facility would be based at Lynburn Industrial Estate in Halbeath.

The proposed change of use applies only to the main warehouse floor, which would be converted into a dog training facility.

In addition, a smaller area would be allocated for a canine hydrotherapy pool.

Dunfermline-based firm Canine Welfare & Training is behind the plans, which would also offer a range of training programmes at the unit.

The planned opening hours are 9.30am to 8.30pm, seven days a week.

Elie mobile saunas relocation approved

Mobile sauna unit at Elie in Fife.
Mobile sauna unit at Elie in Fife. Image: Suzanne Black Photography

Plans to bring two existing mobile saunas at Elie Harbour together at one site have been approved.

Scottish Seaside Sauna operates the Elie saunas, as well as similar facilities situated in St Andrews and Cellardyke.

Consent has been granted to relocate the sauna at the Elie Sailing Club buildings on the Toft next to its other sauna unit at Elie Harbour.

The existing sauna at the harbour will also be replaced. It will have a capacity of 12 users at any one time, with an option of a cold-water ‘bucket-shower’, or a run into the sea after use.

The saunas at Elie have proved hugely popular since their introduction in 2022.

Flats proposal for Dunfermline shop

The vacant shop on Queen Anne Street in Dunfermline could be turned into flats.
The vacant shop on Queen Anne Street in Dunfermline could be turned into flats. Image: Google Street View

A proposal to transform a former gift shop in Dunfermline city centre into flats has been submitted.

The former First Class shop on Queen Anne Street has lain vacant for around five years.

Separate plans are already in place to convert the upper floors into flats.

Now a separate proposal has been unveiled to change the ground-floor retail space back into a private dwelling.

Toilet improvements at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach

Silver Sands Beach, Aberdour.
Silver Sands Beach is one of Fife’s most popular coastal areas. Image: DC Thomson

Improvements to the public toilet facilities at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour have been submitted.

The work includes internal alterations, an upgrade to the existing public toilet facility and improvements to the outer block adjacent to the cafe.

Silver Sands is one of Fife’s most popular beaches, attracting thousands of visitors each summer.

Plans will be determined in the coming months.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links:

Dunfermline dog training centre

Elie mobile saunas

Dunfermline shop flats

Aberdour toilet improvements

