Fife Planning Ahead: Dunfermline dog training centre and Aberdour beach toilets

Plans to transform a vacant Dunfermline industrial unit into a dog training centre with a hydrotherapy pool have been unveiled.

If approved, the new facility would be based at Lynburn Industrial Estate in Halbeath.

The proposed change of use applies only to the main warehouse floor, which would be converted into a dog training facility.

In addition, a smaller area would be allocated for a canine hydrotherapy pool.

Dunfermline-based firm Canine Welfare & Training is behind the plans, which would also offer a range of training programmes at the unit.

The planned opening hours are 9.30am to 8.30pm, seven days a week.

Elie mobile saunas relocation approved

Plans to bring two existing mobile saunas at Elie Harbour together at one site have been approved.

Scottish Seaside Sauna operates the Elie saunas, as well as similar facilities situated in St Andrews and Cellardyke.

Consent has been granted to relocate the sauna at the Elie Sailing Club buildings on the Toft next to its other sauna unit at Elie Harbour.

The existing sauna at the harbour will also be replaced. It will have a capacity of 12 users at any one time, with an option of a cold-water ‘bucket-shower’, or a run into the sea after use.

The saunas at Elie have proved hugely popular since their introduction in 2022.

Flats proposal for Dunfermline shop

A proposal to transform a former gift shop in Dunfermline city centre into flats has been submitted.

The former First Class shop on Queen Anne Street has lain vacant for around five years.

Separate plans are already in place to convert the upper floors into flats.

Now a separate proposal has been unveiled to change the ground-floor retail space back into a private dwelling.

Toilet improvements at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach

Improvements to the public toilet facilities at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour have been submitted.

The work includes internal alterations, an upgrade to the existing public toilet facility and improvements to the outer block adjacent to the cafe.

Silver Sands is one of Fife’s most popular beaches, attracting thousands of visitors each summer.

Plans will be determined in the coming months.

