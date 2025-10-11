Inside Perth £6m youth centre pinning fundraising hopes on big bear sculpture trail

Bosses at Perth’s £6 million Y centre have thrown open their doors to shine a light on the facilities they provide for young people.

It comes as YMCA Tayside recruits sponsors for its Bear’s Big Adventure Trail – coming soon to a Perth and Kinross venue near you.

Thirty giant bear sculptures painted by leading artists will go on display at locations across the region next summer.

Local schools will also be in charge of decorating another 30 model bear cubs.

And at the end of the 10-week trail the sculptures will be auctioned off.

Organisers hope to mirror the success of the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, which raised more than £270,000 for CHAS and brought thousands of visitors to participating towns and villages.

But this time the money will go to support YMCA Tayside’s Y centre on Atholl Street, Perth.

Former Perth church hosts YMCA Tayside services

The venue opened in the former St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s building last year.

Around 1,000 young people aged eight to 25 are supported by this safe space every year.

They take part in courses to help them into work, or housing.

Some come to learn new skills, from cooking and woodwork to robotics and podcasting.

Others get stuck in to confidence-boosting activities such as paddleboarding or hill-walking.

For many more, the Wednesday and Friday drop-in sessions are simply a place to make friends and stay off the streets.

Facilities are spread over three floors.

They include a digital suite, complete with sound booth, equipment for laser engraving and T=shirt printing, a gym, an events space and a kitchen where young people come to try out new dishes and feed their friends.

There’s also a hair salon, a shop, and seven supported living flats in the tenement building next door.

And, thanks to sponsor Kilmac, the rear of the old church is now a comfortable courtyard seating area, which has created even more space for activities this summer.

Bear symbolises strength and courage of local youngsters

It costs around £1 million a year to run the Y centre’s activities.

YMCA Tayside business and enterprise manager Barry Davidson hopes the Bear’s Big Adventure Trail will go a long way towards supporting the Perth services and opening up new opportunities to help.

“We’ve got a really good mix of projects,” he said.

“But a lot of our funding is for specific things.

“It would be great to have some unrestricted funds, so we can respond immediately when the need arises.”

The trail will run from June to August.

Organisers chose a bear for the project since it symbolises the resilience of the young people who use the Y Centre’s services.

Businesses and groups can get involved now by sponsoring one of the 30 sculptures.

For more information email barry@ymcatayside.com