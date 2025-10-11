Inside Perth £6m youth centre pinning fundraising hopes on big bear sculpture trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Perth £6m youth centre pinning fundraising hopes on big bear sculpture trail

Ever wondered what YMCA Tayside's Y Centre has to offer Perth young people? We take a look amid preparations for next summer's bear trail

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of Y centre building in converted church
The Y centre opened on Atholl Street last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bosses at Perth’s £6 million Y centre have thrown open their doors to shine a light on the facilities they provide for young people.

It comes as YMCA Tayside recruits sponsors for its Bear’s Big Adventure Trail – coming soon to a Perth and Kinross venue near you.

Thirty giant bear sculptures painted by leading artists will go on display at locations across the region next summer.

Local schools will also be in charge of decorating another 30 model bear cubs.

And at the end of the 10-week trail the sculptures will be auctioned off.

Open door with young people at drop-in centre inside
YMCA Tayside invited The Courier for a tour of its Perth centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Colourful painted bear with seating, shelves and activities behind
The Y Centre’s own bear sculpture has pride of place in the drop-in centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Organisers hope to mirror the success of the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, which raised more than £270,000 for CHAS and brought thousands of visitors to participating towns and villages.

But this time the money will go to support YMCA Tayside’s Y centre on Atholl Street, Perth.

Former Perth church hosts YMCA Tayside services

The venue opened in the former St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s building last year.

Around 1,000 young people aged eight to 25 are supported by this safe space every year.

Two young men playing pool inside Y centre
James Jackson, 17, and YMCA Tayside youth worker Liam Wittmann enjoy a game of pool at the Perth centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Drop in area, with comfy seats around chess table and TV area and shelves behind
The young people who use the centre helped design the drop-in facilities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They take part in courses to help them into work, or housing.

Some come to learn new skills, from cooking and woodwork to robotics and podcasting.

Others get stuck in to confidence-boosting activities such as paddleboarding or hill-walking.

For many more, the Wednesday and Friday drop-in sessions are simply a place to make friends and stay off the streets.

Kitchen area leading to drop-in area with pool table, games machines etc
Young people learn cooking skills in the kitchen area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two men leaning over one of a row of computers
The digital suite is a place to learn skills for work and life. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Facilities are spread over three floors.

They include a digital suite, complete with sound booth, equipment for laser engraving and T=shirt printing, a gym, an events space and a kitchen where young people come to try out new dishes and feed their friends.

Events space in curved roof space of church
Groups can book the events space, which makes good use of the church’s original features. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There’s also a hair salon, a shop, and seven supported living flats in the tenement building next door.

And, thanks to sponsor Kilmac, the rear of the old church is now a comfortable courtyard seating area, which has created even more space for activities this summer.

Bear symbolises strength and courage of local youngsters

It costs around £1 million a year to run the Y centre’s activities.

YMCA Tayside business and enterprise manager Barry Davidson hopes the Bear’s Big Adventure Trail will go a long way towards supporting the Perth services and opening up new opportunities to help.

Sign pointing to 'bear's big adventure trail'
It’s hoped the bear trail will bring a big boost to YMCA Tayside’s funds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve got a really good mix of projects,” he said.

“But a lot of our funding is for specific things.

“It would be great to have some unrestricted funds, so we can respond immediately when the need arises.”

Courtyard are behind Y centre with raffia seating and a round, glass pod structure
Supporter Kilmac transformed the Y Centre courtyard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Wooden bear with smaller bears featuring the names of existing sponsors
Bear’s Big Adventure Trail sponsors will be memorialised in wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The trail will run from June to August.

Organisers chose a bear for the project since it symbolises the resilience of the young people who use the Y Centre’s services.

Businesses and groups can get involved now by sponsoring one of the 30 sculptures.

For more information email barry@ymcatayside.com

Conversation