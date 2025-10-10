One person taken to hospital after car overturns in Bridge of Allan

One person was taken to hospital after a car overturned in Bridge of Allan.

Emergency services were called to Henderson Street shortly before 2pm on Thursday following reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The road was shut from Melville Place to Pullar Memorial Park for more than two hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Thursday police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Vehicle recovery was arranged.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 13:45 on Thursday to attend a two-car road traffic collision on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, Stirling.

“We dispatched two ambulances and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Forth Valley Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.45pm on Thursday, 9 October, to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one heavy rescue unit to the scene.

“One casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the area after ensuring it was safe.”

