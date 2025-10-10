One person taken to hospital after car overturns in Bridge of Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One person taken to hospital after car overturns in Bridge of Allan

Henderson Street was shut on Thursday afternoon.

By Isla Glen
An overturned car on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan
The overturned car on Henderson Street. Image: BridgeofAllan.info

One person was taken to hospital after a car overturned in Bridge of Allan.

Emergency services were called to Henderson Street shortly before 2pm on Thursday following reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The road was shut from Melville Place to Pullar Memorial Park for more than two hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Thursday police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Vehicle recovery was arranged.”

One taken to hospital after Bridge of Allan crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 13:45 on Thursday to attend a two-car road traffic collision on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, Stirling.

“We dispatched two ambulances and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Forth Valley Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.45pm on Thursday, 9 October, to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one heavy rescue unit to the scene.

“One casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the area after ensuring it was safe.”

Conversation