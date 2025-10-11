Kirkcaldy community garden torched 10 times as youths seek social media notoriety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy community garden torched 10 times as youths seek social media notoriety

YMCA staff say youngsters are looking for an adrenaline rush as they video themselves setting fires.

By Claire Warrender
YMCA Kirkcaldy development worker Pauline in the garden which was set on fire
YMCA Kirkcaldy community development worker Pauline in the burnt-out garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Kirkcaldy community garden has been torched 10 times in four months by youths seeking social media notoriety.

YMCA community workers say glory-hunting youngsters are deliberately setting fire to play equipment and benches for fun.

They are then videoing the result and posting them on TikTok and other similar sites.

The latest incident at the Gallatown Hub, on Oswald Road, was at 3am on Sunday September 28.

The YMCA Kirkcaldy garden after the fire
The burnt-out garden is still cordoned off for safety. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police confirmed two youths have been charged and reported to the children’s reporter regarding one wilful fire on July 27.

And officers are investigating other incidents reported on October 3.

Programme and funding manager Shuggy Hughes said: “It’s getting beyond the pale now.

“Volunteers made a beautiful mud kitchen for the kids and it’s been burned to a cinder.

“It’s the 10th fire in the same play space and it’s causing a lot of stress and anxiety for staff and users of the space.”

Kirkcaldy community garden fires part of social media trend

The Kirkcaldy YMCA hub opened four years ago and includes a bike pump track, community cafe and meeting rooms.

And Shuggy said staff and volunteers spent endless hours developing the outdoor space for community use.

“Anyone can use it and it’s very well used, especially at weekends,” he said.

“But a few months ago a bench was burned and it’s gone from there, but the mud kitchen was the final straw.”

Some of the other damage caused by deliberate fires at the Kirkcaldy community garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Shuggy said people are reporting seeing videos of the fires being lit on TikTok.

“It seems to be a growing trend just now and there have been a lot of fires in Kirkcaldy, as well as vandalism and stones being thrown at cars” he said.

“It’s all young folk we’ve worked with in the past. They say they like the adrenaline and the chase.”

YMCA staff are working with police and the fire service to try to address the behaviour.

Plea to parents to step in

“In the summer there were four fires in four nights and we’re at the end of our wits,” said Shuggy.

“I hate being negative about young folk so we’re trying to work positively to find out what’s motivating this.

“We’re also issuing a plea to parents to have a word with their bairns.

Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown hub
The Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown Hub in Oswald Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There are kids running about at 3am, setting fires, and we’ve had to phone families and say you need to parent your kid.”

Dunfermline fire station commander Craig Robertson mentioned the social media trend at a recent council meeting, describing the increase in deliberate fires as huge.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’re working with partners to offer advice on antisocial behaviour and officers also carry out regular patrols of the area.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

