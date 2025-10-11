Kirkcaldy community garden torched 10 times as youths seek social media notoriety

A Kirkcaldy community garden has been torched 10 times in four months by youths seeking social media notoriety.

YMCA community workers say glory-hunting youngsters are deliberately setting fire to play equipment and benches for fun.

They are then videoing the result and posting them on TikTok and other similar sites.

The latest incident at the Gallatown Hub, on Oswald Road, was at 3am on Sunday September 28.

Police confirmed two youths have been charged and reported to the children’s reporter regarding one wilful fire on July 27.

And officers are investigating other incidents reported on October 3.

Programme and funding manager Shuggy Hughes said: “It’s getting beyond the pale now.

“Volunteers made a beautiful mud kitchen for the kids and it’s been burned to a cinder.

“It’s the 10th fire in the same play space and it’s causing a lot of stress and anxiety for staff and users of the space.”

Kirkcaldy community garden fires part of social media trend

The Kirkcaldy YMCA hub opened four years ago and includes a bike pump track, community cafe and meeting rooms.

And Shuggy said staff and volunteers spent endless hours developing the outdoor space for community use.

“Anyone can use it and it’s very well used, especially at weekends,” he said.

“But a few months ago a bench was burned and it’s gone from there, but the mud kitchen was the final straw.”

Shuggy said people are reporting seeing videos of the fires being lit on TikTok.

“It seems to be a growing trend just now and there have been a lot of fires in Kirkcaldy, as well as vandalism and stones being thrown at cars” he said.

“It’s all young folk we’ve worked with in the past. They say they like the adrenaline and the chase.”

YMCA staff are working with police and the fire service to try to address the behaviour.

Plea to parents to step in

“In the summer there were four fires in four nights and we’re at the end of our wits,” said Shuggy.

“I hate being negative about young folk so we’re trying to work positively to find out what’s motivating this.

“We’re also issuing a plea to parents to have a word with their bairns.

“There are kids running about at 3am, setting fires, and we’ve had to phone families and say you need to parent your kid.”

Dunfermline fire station commander Craig Robertson mentioned the social media trend at a recent council meeting, describing the increase in deliberate fires as huge.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’re working with partners to offer advice on antisocial behaviour and officers also carry out regular patrols of the area.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”