Dunfermline nightclub reopening date revealed after two-year closure

Lourenzos has been shut since a huge blaze ripped through the neighbouring Khushi's restaurant in April 2023.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lourenzos in Dunfermline is set to reopen next month. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A Dunfermline nightclub that has been shut for over two years after a devastating fire is set to reopen.

Lourenzos on St Margaret Street has been closed since April 2023, when a huge blaze ripped through the neighbouring Khushi’s restaurant.

The roof of the building was left destroyed, and the restaurant was completely gutted.

Both Khushi’s and Lourenzos were forced to close while repairs were carried out.

The building’s roof was destroyed in the April 2023 fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, more than two years on, Lourenzos manager Vivian Robertson has confirmed the upper floor will reopen on November 1 with a Halloween party.

The nightclub’s two lower floors, which were worst affected by the fire, are expected to remain closed until next year.

Vivian told The Courier: “We will be opening on November 1 for our big Halloween party.

“It has been a big night at Lourenzos in the past, and we will be bringing back the best-dressed competition with prizes.

“The upper floor and VIP area will be open, but the rest of the building is being fully refurbished and will open next year.

“That is where most of the damage was.

Lourenzos is set to reopen next month. Image: Vivian Robertson/Lourenzos

“We could have waited until it was all finished, but the town is missing it (Lourenzos).

“We will be putting on events, so it won’t just be Saturday nights.

“First, on November 15, we will have an over-30s nightclub during the day.

“We are trying to have something for everyone still.”

The opening Halloween event will not be ticketed and can be paid for at the door.

Vivian says not much has changed on the upper level, as it escaped most of the fire damage.

The upper floor of Lourenzos will open first. Image: Vivian Robertson/Lourenzos

The nightclub manager, who has worked for City Hotels Ltd, which has run Lourenzos, for 10 years, said: “The top level, the majority of it had a facelift during Covid, so there have only been minor changes there.

“There was damage to the toilet area, and we have put new seating in and given it a touch-up.

“It was just the walls between us and Khushi’s that were damaged.

“The lower and middle levels suffered the most.

“We have been closed for a while, and the delays were because the building had to be water-tight, so the roof needed to be fixed before we could dry the walls out.

“We’ve also had to deal with insurance companies.”

Work ongoing to reopen fire-hit Fife nightclub floors

She added: “I am looking forward to it but it will be hard adjusting to the late nights again.

“I think there is already a buzz around town, even without the opening date being announced.

“A lot of the old staff who were with us before the fire are coming back, which is lovely. I expected they had all moved on.

“It just shows it is a great place to work in.

“We will also be getting a lot of people through the doors who have turned 18 while we were closed and have never been in before, so that is exciting too.

“The VIP area will be for over 21s, so there’s an area for everyone.”

Vivian says Lourenzos will still be recognisable to regulars. Image: Vivian Robertson/Lourenzos

Vivian says there are also plans for 80s-themed nights and bingo events at the reopened club.

She said: “December will be great, and we plan to be open on Friday and Saturday every week.

“When the rest of the club opens, each level will have a different feel.

“The town is growing but the centre isn’t. It’s a huge building and we are excited to get back open.

The town has quietened down without it (Lourenzos). People would come here but drink in other bars in the area beforehand.

“Over the years, other places have closed down too, so it will be good to get Lourenzos reopened.”

Conversation