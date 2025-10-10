Dundee to Edinburgh trains cancelled due to Tay Bridge defect

Trains between Dundee and Edinburgh were disrupted by cancellations due to a safety inspection.

An inspection of the track was carried out between Dundee and Leuchars on Friday morning, with the line reopening at around 12.30pm.

It is understood a defect was reported on Tay Bridge.

A Network Rail Scotland update said: “Good news from Dundee. The team has carried out their inspections of the track and reopened the railway.

“We’re now working with our train operators to get services back on time as quickly as we can.”

An earlier ScotRail update had said: “Because of a safety inspection of the track between Leuchars and Dundee, both lines are closed.

“Services between Edinburgh and Dundee and between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are subject to delay and alteration.

“Our staff are enroute and arrive at approx. 10:30am.

“We’ll provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Dundee, Angus and Fife trains cancelled

Passengers still experienced disruption despite the reopening of the line.

As of 12.35am, several changes had been made to trains serving Angus, Dundee and Fife on Friday.

According to ScotRail these were as follows:

9.30am Edinburgh to Dundee service cancelled

9.57am Edinburgh to Dundee service cancelled

10.40am Dundee to Edinburgh service cancelled

11.24am Dundee to Arbroath service cancelled

11.45am Dundee to Edinburgh service cancelled

12.07pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh will start at Dundee

12.39pm Dundee to Edinburgh will start at Kirkcaldy

LNER and ScotRail had advised passengers they could use their train tickets for Stagecoach bus services between Arbroath and Kirkcaldy.