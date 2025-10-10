Dundee to Edinburgh trains cancelled due to Tay Bridge defect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee to Edinburgh trains cancelled due to Tay Bridge defect

The line has now reopened between Dundee and Leuchars.

By Finn Nixon
A train leaving Dundee Station.
A ScotRail train leaves Dundee station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Trains between Dundee and Edinburgh were disrupted by cancellations due to a safety inspection.

An inspection of the track was carried out between Dundee and Leuchars on Friday morning, with the line reopening at around 12.30pm.

It is understood a defect was reported on Tay Bridge.

A Network Rail Scotland update said: “Good news from Dundee. The team has carried out their inspections of the track and reopened the railway.

“We’re now working with our train operators to get services back on time as quickly as we can.”

An earlier ScotRail update had said: “Because of a safety inspection of the track between Leuchars and Dundee, both lines are closed.

“Services between Edinburgh and Dundee and between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are subject to delay and alteration.

“Our staff are enroute and arrive at approx. 10:30am.

“We’ll provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Dundee, Angus and Fife trains cancelled

Passengers still experienced disruption despite the reopening of the line.

As of 12.35am, several changes had been made to trains serving Angus, Dundee and Fife on Friday.

According to ScotRail these were as follows:

  • 9.30am Edinburgh to Dundee service cancelled
  • 9.57am Edinburgh to Dundee service cancelled
  • 10.40am Dundee to Edinburgh service cancelled
  • 11.24am Dundee to Arbroath service cancelled
  • 11.45am Dundee to Edinburgh service cancelled
  • 12.07pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh will start at Dundee
  • 12.39pm Dundee to Edinburgh will start at Kirkcaldy

LNER and ScotRail had advised passengers they could use their train tickets for Stagecoach bus services between Arbroath and Kirkcaldy.

Conversation