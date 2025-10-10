Bridge of Allan man’s wrecked car trapped under ‘unclaimed’ fallen tree for a week

A Bridge of Allan resident whose car was written off by a fallen tree during Storm Amy has been left in limbo despite contacting Stirling Council on the night of the incident.

Scott Abercrombie’s Mercedes-Benz was crushed by a large tree planted in woodland behind his Henderson Street block of flats last Friday night, just after 8pm.

CCTV footage captured the moment the car was flattened while parked outside Mr Abercrombie’s home.

He told The Courier: “I reported the incident to Stirling Council’s emergency control room on the Friday evening and was assured that roads or land services would attend.

“Since then, I have been passed from one department to another, promised action, then told nothing would happen, and have yet to receive any clear communication.”

‘I’m trapped in a catch-22’

Scottish Land Register documents show that the small strip of land between Henderson Street and Well Road where the tree was planted is unclaimed.

However, Mr Abercrombie argues that Stirling Council has a responsibility to deal with trees when they become a public safety risk.

The Bridge of Allan local, who rents his home, says his landlord is waiting to hear from the council before taking any further steps.

Mr Abercrombie has now waited a week for action from the local authority, phoning its contact centre on a daily basis, with no progress.

He told The Courier his vehicle has been written off.

He said: “I cannot complete my insurance claim because the car cannot be recovered until the tree is removed.

“I am effectively trapped in a catch-22.”

He added: “I have tried to do everything by the book.

“The delay is entirely due to Stirling Council’s inaction.”

Concerns over lack of responsibility for trees

Mr Abercrombie is also worried about the potential harm a large oak tree still standing on the strip of land next to the tree that fell last week could cause.

He told The Courier he has raised his concerns with the council.

He said: “Questions of ownership can’t be used to dismiss responsibility.

“Whether or not the land is registered, Stirling Council remains the regulatory authority for trees in Bridge of Allan’s conservation area.

“That means the council has both the power and the duty to assess safety risks and respond when trees threaten people, property or the public road.”

He added: “The whole situation is a mess, and it highlights a bigger problem around Bridge of Allan: there are strips of unclaimed land where ownership is unclear or unregistered.

“When something like this happens, no one knows who is responsible, and everything grinds to a halt.”

Stirling Council did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

