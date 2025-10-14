Car overturning in Bridge of Allan prompts calls for urgent safety review

Locals are calling for an urgent review of a busy Bridge of Allan road after a third “serious” crash within a year.

Concerns have been raised over parking, traffic calming measures and speed limits on Henderson Street.

It comes after a three-vehicle crash left a car overturned on Thursday.

The road also saw the 126-year-old Paterson Memorial Clock knocked over in December and a car smash into The Flooring Studio in April.

‘Matter of time’ before incident on Bridge of Allan road

Bridge of Allan resident Scott Abercrombie told The Courier: “This is now the third serious crash in Bridge of Allan within a year, and it’s clear that road safety on Henderson Street has been neglected for far too long.

“If Stirling Council can establish a working group to look at the A84 near Blair Drummond, then there’s absolutely no reason why the same can’t be done for Bridge of Allan.

“Our community deserves safer streets and a council willing to act before, not after, tragedy strikes.”

Bridge of Allan councillors have also confirmed they will push for a full review to assess the safety of Henderson Street.

Councillor Thomas Heald said: “Traffic calming measures on the second half of Henderson Street towards the University of Stirling in particular have been deeply unpopular and a source of frustration for drivers.

“It was only a matter of time before a serious incident occurred.

“Given these concerns, I support calls for a working group to assess the effectiveness of the package of measures put in place on the road and if it is found that some, or all, of these have had little or no impact on road safety then they should be reversed at the earliest opportunity.”

Safety review of Henderson Street ‘long overdue’

Meanwhile, Councillor Robin Kleinman welcomed the new traffic calming measures but believes “much more needs to be done”.

He said: “The accident this week further demonstrates that a strategic review of road safety within the centre of Bridge of Allan is long overdue and I will be pressing for this to quickly take place.”

Councillor David Wilson also agreed that a review was needed.

He said: “Henderson Street is a heavily trafficked route, and ongoing issues with unsafe parking and driving continue to impact traffic flow and raise legitimate safety concerns.

“These matters are well recognised by both the Community Council and local elected representatives.

“I would support a comprehensive review of the road layout and infrastructure to identify potential improvements that could enhance safety for all road users and pedestrians.”

Councillor Alasdair Tollemache told The Courier he will ask Stirling Council officers to attend the next Bridge of Allan Community Council meeting to hear the concerns first-hand.

And Mid-Scotland & Fife MSP Alexander Stewart, who lives in the area, confirmed he had made several representations to Forth Valley Police over speed limit concerns.

He said: “I am very much in favour of a working group being put in place to explore any options to ensure that Henderson Street can be a safer place for motorists and pedestrians alike, and I would be only too pleased to work with any of our local groups in order to help make further representations to this effect.”

Stirling Council was contacted for comment.

