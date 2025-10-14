Car overturning in Bridge of Allan prompts calls for urgent safety review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car overturning in Bridge of Allan prompts calls for urgent safety review

There are calls for a safety review of Henderson Street after three 'serious' incidents in a year.

By Isla Glen
An overturned car on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan
The overturned car on Henderson Street. Image: BridgeofAllan.info

Locals are calling for an urgent review of a busy Bridge of Allan road after a third “serious” crash within a year.

Concerns have been raised over parking, traffic calming measures and speed limits on Henderson Street.

It comes after a three-vehicle crash left a car overturned on Thursday.

The road also saw the 126-year-old Paterson Memorial Clock knocked over in December and a car smash into The Flooring Studio in April.

‘Matter of time’ before incident on Bridge of Allan road

Bridge of Allan resident Scott Abercrombie told The Courier: “This is now the third serious crash in Bridge of Allan within a year, and it’s clear that road safety on Henderson Street has been neglected for far too long.

“If Stirling Council can establish a working group to look at the A84 near Blair Drummond, then there’s absolutely no reason why the same can’t be done for Bridge of Allan.

“Our community deserves safer streets and a council willing to act before, not after, tragedy strikes.”

A car crashed into a shop on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan.
The car crashed into The Flooring Studio. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Bridge of Allan councillors have also confirmed they will push for a full review to assess the safety of Henderson Street.

Councillor Thomas Heald said: “Traffic calming measures on the second half of Henderson Street towards the University of Stirling in particular have been deeply unpopular and a source of frustration for drivers.

“It was only a matter of time before a serious incident occurred.

“Given these concerns, I support calls for a working group to assess the effectiveness of the package of measures put in place on the road and if it is found that some, or all, of these have had little or no impact on road safety then they should be reversed at the earliest opportunity.”

Safety review of Henderson Street ‘long overdue’

Meanwhile, Councillor Robin Kleinman welcomed the new traffic calming measures but believes “much more needs to be done”.

He said: “The accident this week further demonstrates that a strategic review of road safety within the centre of Bridge of Allan is long overdue and I will be pressing for this to quickly take place.”

Councillor David Wilson also agreed that a review was needed.

He said: “Henderson Street is a heavily trafficked route, and ongoing issues with unsafe parking and driving continue to impact traffic flow and raise legitimate safety concerns.

The Paterson Memorial Clock in Bridge of Allan was struck by a car. Image: Supplied

“These matters are well recognised by both the Community Council and local elected representatives.

“I would support a comprehensive review of the road layout and infrastructure to identify potential improvements that could enhance safety for all road users and pedestrians.”

Councillor Alasdair Tollemache told The Courier he will ask Stirling Council officers to attend the next Bridge of Allan Community Council meeting to hear the concerns first-hand.

And Mid-Scotland & Fife MSP Alexander Stewart, who lives in the area, confirmed he had made several representations to Forth Valley Police over speed limit concerns.

He said: “I am very much in favour of a working group being put in place to explore any options to ensure that Henderson Street can be a safer place for motorists and pedestrians alike, and I would be only too pleased to work with any of our local groups in order to help make further representations to this effect.”

Stirling Council was contacted for comment.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

