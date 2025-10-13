Stagecoach branded ‘law unto themselves’ amid plans for Fife bus routes cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach branded ‘law unto themselves’ amid plans for Fife bus routes cuts

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie claims Stagecoach proposals are disrupting lives and leaving communities stranded.

By Claire Warrender
Some of those who will be affected by the Tayport bus service cuts
A number of Tayport bus users are protesting against service cuts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Stagecoach have been branded “a law unto themselves” amid a series of proposed bus cuts across Fife.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has accused the company of “cherry picking” the best routes and paying lip service to consultation.

Stagecoach is planning more than two dozen bus service changes in the region.

They include the removal of service 42 from Tayport to St Andrews and Cupar, which has provoked a storm of protest.

The X54 from Dundee and St Andrews to Edinburgh could also be scrapped.

And the 65 between Newburgh and St Andrews is facing the axe.

The company has blamed ongoing Fife roadworks for disruptions and delays to services.

It also cites the challenge of speed limit reductions and the pavement parking ban, both of which have extended journey times.

And it says those reasons, along with low passenger numbers, mean network adjustments are essential.

‘Cherry picking best routes disrupts lives’

Stagecoach is currently assessing the results of a public consultation on its planned Fife bus service cuts.

However, many people fear decisions have already been made.

Mr Rennie says the current model for providing bus services across the region is “simply not working”.

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is unhappy at the planned Stagecoach bus cuts. Image: Supplied by Scottish Parliament

The Liberal Democrat MSP said of Stagecoach: “They are increasingly a law unto themselves.

“We cannot put up with the annual cuts and changes to bus services as they cherry pick the best routes for them.

“It disrupts lives, threatens jobs and leaves communities stranded.”

Mr Rennie supports a call from Howe of Fife and Tay Coast councillor Gary Holt for Fife Council to explore powers over local buses.

The local authority can take greater control of routes and services under legislation passed in 2019.

This allows councils to set out which bus services should be delivered and to contract bus companies to run them.

Stagecoach bus cuts ‘must be considered’

Mr Holt said: “It is not acceptable for bus companies including Stagecoach to slice and dice routes, taking only the most profitable sections and leaving council-run services to fill the gaps in a disjointed network.

“I want Fife Council to explore using the powers available to it to introduce a bus franchise model.”

Council officials have been discussing the options open to them for some time.

And a paper is due to come to the December cabinet committee.

Meanwhile, in response to Mr Rennie, Stagecoach acknowledges the concerns.

However, they say: “These proposals are the result of a detailed review of passenger demand, operational efficiency, and the broader pressures currently affecting our network.

“These factors collectively reduce our ability to maintain punctual and efficient services.

“And they must be considered alongside passenger usage when determining the viability of routes.”

Conversation