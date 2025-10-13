Stagecoach branded ‘law unto themselves’ amid plans for Fife bus routes cuts

Stagecoach have been branded “a law unto themselves” amid a series of proposed bus cuts across Fife.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has accused the company of “cherry picking” the best routes and paying lip service to consultation.

Stagecoach is planning more than two dozen bus service changes in the region.

They include the removal of service 42 from Tayport to St Andrews and Cupar, which has provoked a storm of protest.

The X54 from Dundee and St Andrews to Edinburgh could also be scrapped.

And the 65 between Newburgh and St Andrews is facing the axe.

The company has blamed ongoing Fife roadworks for disruptions and delays to services.

It also cites the challenge of speed limit reductions and the pavement parking ban, both of which have extended journey times.

And it says those reasons, along with low passenger numbers, mean network adjustments are essential.

‘Cherry picking best routes disrupts lives’

Stagecoach is currently assessing the results of a public consultation on its planned Fife bus service cuts.

However, many people fear decisions have already been made.

Mr Rennie says the current model for providing bus services across the region is “simply not working”.

The Liberal Democrat MSP said of Stagecoach: “They are increasingly a law unto themselves.

“We cannot put up with the annual cuts and changes to bus services as they cherry pick the best routes for them.

“It disrupts lives, threatens jobs and leaves communities stranded.”

Mr Rennie supports a call from Howe of Fife and Tay Coast councillor Gary Holt for Fife Council to explore powers over local buses.

The local authority can take greater control of routes and services under legislation passed in 2019.

This allows councils to set out which bus services should be delivered and to contract bus companies to run them.

Stagecoach bus cuts ‘must be considered’

Mr Holt said: “It is not acceptable for bus companies including Stagecoach to slice and dice routes, taking only the most profitable sections and leaving council-run services to fill the gaps in a disjointed network.

“I want Fife Council to explore using the powers available to it to introduce a bus franchise model.”

Council officials have been discussing the options open to them for some time.

And a paper is due to come to the December cabinet committee.

Meanwhile, in response to Mr Rennie, Stagecoach acknowledges the concerns.

However, they say: “These proposals are the result of a detailed review of passenger demand, operational efficiency, and the broader pressures currently affecting our network.

“These factors collectively reduce our ability to maintain punctual and efficient services.

“And they must be considered alongside passenger usage when determining the viability of routes.”