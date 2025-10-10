Man in hospital after two areas of Dundee city centre taped off amid big police presence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man in hospital after two areas of Dundee city centre taped off amid big police presence

A second area outside the Phone Xpress shop has also been cordoned off.

By Finn Nixon & Ellidh Aitken
The Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre sealed off.
An area of Dundee city centre has been taped off. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

An area including the Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre has been taped off.

Six police cars and two ambulances descended on Reform Street on Friday afternoon.

A second cordon has also been erected around the Phone Xpress shop.

One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature of the incident is not known.

Police on Reform Street. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Scottish Ambulance Service incident response units are also attending. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon was at the scene.

He said: “Six police vehicles, two ambulances and two incident response units are on Reform Street and the pedestrianised section of the High Street.

“Police and paramedics are trying to calm a man in distress.

“A police cordon has been put in front of the Chisholm Hunter jewellers.

“A member of the public told me they had seen blood on the ground at the scene.

“A crowd has gathered around the man and there is confusion about what has happened.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.52pm to attend an incident on Dundee High Street, Dundee.

“We dispatched an ambulance and two special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

The A827 near Bolfracks, Aberfeldy.
70-mile diversion as 'vital works' shut key road in Highland Perthshire
Neil Forsyth. Image: Bafta Scotland.
Neil Forsyth returns to Dundee for special free event with The Courier
A restored Rosyth passenger ferry is hoped to boost the economy.
EXCLUSIVE: UK Government considers cash for Rosyth ferry port upgrades
Flags attached to lampposts on Longhaugh Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council 'closely monitoring' Saltires flown on lampposts amid anti-immigration protests
The tree crushed the car during Storm Amy, writing it off in an instant. Image: Scott Abercrombie
Bridge of Allan man's wrecked car trapped under 'unclaimed' fallen tree for a week
An overturned car on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan
One person taken to hospital after car overturns in Bridge of Allan
Neil Jamieson
Sex offender told police in Fife, 'I’ve been a pervy b******d'
A train leaving Dundee Station.
Dundee to Edinburgh trains cancelled due to Tay Bridge defect
Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and 'expertly designed' garden for sale
3
Luke Mackie
Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life 'spiralled'

Conversation