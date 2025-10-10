Man in hospital after two areas of Dundee city centre taped off amid big police presence

An area including the Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre has been taped off.

Six police cars and two ambulances descended on Reform Street on Friday afternoon.

A second cordon has also been erected around the Phone Xpress shop.

One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature of the incident is not known.

The Courier’s reporter Finn Nixon was at the scene.

He said: “Six police vehicles, two ambulances and two incident response units are on Reform Street and the pedestrianised section of the High Street.

“Police and paramedics are trying to calm a man in distress.

“A police cordon has been put in front of the Chisholm Hunter jewellers.

“A member of the public told me they had seen blood on the ground at the scene.

“A crowd has gathered around the man and there is confusion about what has happened.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.52pm to attend an incident on Dundee High Street, Dundee.

“We dispatched an ambulance and two special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

