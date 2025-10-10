70-mile diversion as ‘vital works’ shut key road in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
70-mile diversion as ‘vital works’ shut key road in Highland Perthshire

A section of the A827 will be closed from next week.

By Lucy Scarlett
The A827 near Bolfracks, Aberfeldy.
A section of the A827 at Bolfracks will be closed from next week. Image: Google Street View

A lengthy diversion will be put in place for a two-week road closure in Highland Perthshire to allow for “vital works.”

A section of the A827, between Aberfeldy and Kenmore, will be closed from October 13, Monday to Friday, for two weeks.

The works, taking place at Bolfracks, involve rebuilding a failed section of the gabion retaining wall along the road.

Once this first phase is complete, a single-lane closure, controlled by temporary traffic lights, will be in place for one week from October 27.

70-mile diversion for two-week road closure

Perth and Kinross Council has issued an official diversion route of 70 miles for affected motorists.

Eastbound traffic will follow the A827 to Lix Toll, join the A85 to Gilmerton, then continue via the A822 and A826 to return to Aberfeldy.

Westbound traffic is advised to follow this route in reverse.

The official diversion route
The official diversion route. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
The route is 70 miles
The route is 70 miles. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We understand and apologise for the additional inconvenience to local residents, businesses and visitors to the area.

“However, these changes are required to ensure this vital work can be completed this year and without having to reopen the site again next year along with the additional road restrictions this would require.

“We appreciate your understanding.”

Conversation