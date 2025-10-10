70-mile diversion as ‘vital works’ shut key road in Highland Perthshire

A lengthy diversion will be put in place for a two-week road closure in Highland Perthshire to allow for “vital works.”

A section of the A827, between Aberfeldy and Kenmore, will be closed from October 13, Monday to Friday, for two weeks.

The works, taking place at Bolfracks, involve rebuilding a failed section of the gabion retaining wall along the road.

Once this first phase is complete, a single-lane closure, controlled by temporary traffic lights, will be in place for one week from October 27.

70-mile diversion for two-week road closure

Perth and Kinross Council has issued an official diversion route of 70 miles for affected motorists.

Eastbound traffic will follow the A827 to Lix Toll, join the A85 to Gilmerton, then continue via the A822 and A826 to return to Aberfeldy.

Westbound traffic is advised to follow this route in reverse.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We understand and apologise for the additional inconvenience to local residents, businesses and visitors to the area.

“However, these changes are required to ensure this vital work can be completed this year and without having to reopen the site again next year along with the additional road restrictions this would require.

“We appreciate your understanding.”