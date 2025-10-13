No police action against ex-Perthshire wildlife park boss who claims turkeys were battered to death

Police say they won’t be taking action against a former manager of a Perthshire wildlife park who claims his turkeys were battered to death.

Kevin Campbell left Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in the summer.

He insisted he quit his job after reporting the park’s owners to police on July 1.

Mr Campbell alleged seven birds belonging to him were slaughtered.

However, the owners of the Comrie attraction claimed he was sacked and reported him to police too.

Mr Campbell was questioned by officers, who now say they have not found any evidence to support the park’s theft accusations against him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “On Friday, 8 August, 2025, we received a report of theft from a wildlife park in Comrie.

“Inquiries have been carried out, and on the evidence available, no further action will be taken at this time.”

‘Glad to be out of it’

Officers are still investigating Mr Campbell’s allegations against Auchingarrich, however.

In August, a spokesperson said: “We have received a report of alleged animal welfare offences in the Crieff area and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police Scotland confirmed to The Courier on Friday that those inquiries are continuing.

Mr Campbell maintains he resigned from Auchingarrich and told us he was “glad to be out of the situation”.

“This was an attempt to ruin my reputation because I put in a complaint about my turkeys being killed,” he claimed.

Last month Mr Campbell said working conditions at the park had taken “a serious toll” on his wellbeing.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park owner Alexa Reid previously branded his turkey slaughter allegations “malicious and vindictive”.

Asked about the latest developments, she said the park now intended to pursue a civil action against Mr Campbell.

“We have not been approached by the police,” she added.

“But if they do, we have clear evidence that the allegations against the park have been fabricated by Kevin Campbell and are wholly untrue.”

And she urged anyone who has donated animals to the park to email hello@auchingarrich.co.uk if they have any concerns.

Auchingarrich controversy

The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been dogged by controversy since Ms Reid and her partner Rob Matthews took it over in 2022.

Pet owners who had paid for their animals to be buried in its pet cemetery protested the following summer when it emerged gravestones and other memorials had been removed so the land could be used as a grazing paddock.

In November that year, a stag named Harris vanished from the park amid claims a fence had been “sabotaged”.

Supporters donated thousands of pounds to an online fundraiser set up to pay for increased security and fencing.

Earlier this year, The Courier revealed a volunteer at the park had a conviction for animal cruelty and was banned from keeping animals.

Ms Reid defended the decision to take Liam Fair on as a volunteer.

However, she later distanced the park from Fair after he was convicted for domestic assault as well.

Last month it emerged the park had been investigated amid suspicions that a visitor had contracted E.coli there.

In a Facebook statement, Auchingarrich Wildlife Park confirmed there had been an isolated case of E coli, but said the origin remained unknown.

It said the wildlife park was “committed to transparency” and would cooperate with the police and any other official investigations.

And it thanked supporters for their backing “as we navigate these false allegations with integrity and resolve”.