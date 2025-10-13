No police action against ex-Perthshire wildlife park boss who claims turkeys were battered to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No police action against ex-Perthshire wildlife park boss who claims turkeys were battered to death

Officers are still investigating Kevin Campbell's allegations against Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

By Morag Lindsay
Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been at the centre of two police probes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police say they won’t be taking action against a former manager of a Perthshire wildlife park who claims his turkeys were battered to death.

Kevin Campbell left Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in the summer.

He insisted he quit his job after reporting the park’s owners to police on July 1.

Mr Campbell alleged seven birds belonging to him were slaughtered.

However, the owners of the Comrie attraction claimed he was sacked and reported him to police too.

Mr Campbell was questioned by officers, who now say they have not found any evidence to support the park’s theft accusations against him.

Ostrich in enclosure at Auchingarrich wildlife park
Police questioned the former Auchingarrich manager. Image: DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “On Friday, 8 August, 2025, we received a report of theft from a wildlife park in Comrie.

“Inquiries have been carried out, and on the evidence available, no further action will be taken at this time.”

‘Glad to be out of it’

Officers are still investigating Mr Campbell’s allegations against Auchingarrich, however.

In August, a spokesperson said: “We have received a report of alleged animal welfare offences in the Crieff area and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police Scotland confirmed to The Courier on Friday that those inquiries are continuing.

Mr Campbell maintains he resigned from Auchingarrich and told us he was “glad to be out of the situation”.

Auchingarrich wildlife park with Comrie hills in background
The police investigations followed Kevin Campbell’s departure from Auchingarrich Wildlife Park near Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This was an attempt to ruin my reputation because I put in a complaint about my turkeys being killed,” he claimed.

Last month Mr Campbell said working conditions at the park had taken “a serious toll” on his wellbeing.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park owner Alexa Reid previously branded his turkey slaughter allegations “malicious and vindictive”.

Asked about the latest developments, she said the park now intended to pursue a civil action against Mr Campbell.

“We have not been approached by the police,” she added.

“But if they do, we have clear evidence that the allegations against the park have been fabricated by Kevin Campbell and are wholly untrue.”

And she urged anyone who has donated animals to the park to email hello@auchingarrich.co.uk if they have any concerns.

Auchingarrich controversy

The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been dogged by controversy since Ms Reid and her partner Rob Matthews took it over in 2022.

Pet owners who had paid for their animals to be buried in its pet cemetery protested the following summer when it emerged gravestones and other memorials had been removed so the land could be used as a grazing paddock.

In November that year, a stag named Harris vanished from the park amid claims a fence had been “sabotaged”.

Missing stag from Perthshire wildlife centre
The whereabouts of Harris the stag remain unknown. Image: Auchingarrich Wildlife Park/Facebook

Supporters donated thousands of pounds to an online fundraiser set up to pay for increased security and fencing.

Earlier this year, The Courier revealed a volunteer at the park had a conviction for animal cruelty and was banned from keeping animals.

Ms Reid defended the decision to take Liam Fair on as a volunteer.

However, she later distanced the park from Fair after he was convicted for domestic assault as well.

Alexa Reid outside the new Australia zone at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.
Alexa Reid. Image: DC Thomson

Last month it emerged the park had been investigated amid suspicions that a visitor had contracted E.coli there.

In a Facebook statement, Auchingarrich Wildlife Park confirmed there had been an isolated case of E coli, but said the origin remained unknown.

It said the wildlife park was “committed to transparency” and would cooperate with the police and any other official investigations.

And it thanked supporters for their backing “as we navigate these false allegations with integrity and resolve”.

Conversation