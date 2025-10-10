Culross plays starring role in new film Grow with Nick Frost and Alan Carr

Culross has played a starring role in a new film with Nick Frost and Alan Carr.

Grow, a family comedy, saw the Fife town decked out with dozens of pumpkins during filming last year.

The TV movie sees no-nonsense farmer Dinah – played by Bridgerton actress Golda Roshuevel – compete in a giant pumpkin growing contest.

Dinah and her niece, Charlie, who has the special talent of speaking to plants, decide to grow their own pumpkin named Peter.

However, the competition doesn’t go as planned, with entrants facing sabotage and “advanced pumpkin technology”.

Nick Frost stars in the film, playing pundit Arlo, while Ted Lasso actor Jeremy Swift portrays mad scientist Mr Gregory.

Celebrity Traitors contestants Alan Carr and Joe Wilkinson, and the new Harry Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin, also appear in the film.

More notable faces include Fife’s River City star Jordan Young, Sharon Rooney and Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli.

Culross stars in Nick Frost pumpkin film

Filming for Grow took place in the historic Fife village in May 2024.

The village is used for the “grand pumpkin-fest contest.”

Dozens of pumpkins were stacked in a display around the Mercat Cross, along with skeletons and a coffin.

Tanhouse Brae was also decorated with strings of orange lanterns, stacks of pumpkins and other Halloween items.

The Courier heard how Alan Carr, who plays Emcee in the film, was seen in the area as filming took place.

Culross has been used as a film set several times in recent years and is best known as fictional village Cranesmuir in the TV series Outlander.

Culross Palace, Mercat Cross and the town jail have all been used for the show.

Shooting for Outlander’s prequel series, Blood of My Blood, also took place in the village.

Meanwhile, Damian Lewis and Josh O’Connor were recently spotted filming Joel Coen’s new film, Jack of Spades.

You can watch Grow on Sky Cinema and NOW TV.