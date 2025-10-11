Fife designer opens Newport shop after baby loss to help others heal through jewellery

A Fife jewellery designer who suffered the loss of two babies in two years has just opened her first shop after using her work as therapy.

Genna Delaney’s son Nathan was stillborn in March 2022, 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

Then, in 2024 she and husband Lee endured a second tragedy when Genna miscarried at nine weeks.

For the 43-year-old, who also has a six-year-old daughter Juliet, work then became a refuge.

She is now making poignant pieces of jewellery for customers going through their own traumas and bereavements.

And on Thursday Genna threw open the doors to a winter pop-up shop selling her carefully crafted creations.

She is also providing space for other local artists to display and sell their own works.

And she hopes the experience will be a positive one for all involved.

‘Jewellery can have deep meaning for people’

The date of the Newport High Street shop opening was also important for Genna.

This week marked Baby Loss Awareness Week and all three of her children were on her mind.

“Since I lost my babies I’ve been focusing on jewellery as my art therapy,” she told The Courier.

“It’s been such a good thing for my mental health.

“Jewellery for wellness and healing has now become a theme as an extra to what I was already doing.”

Genna has been making her own designs for 19 years at her Summerhouse Jewellery Studio in Tayport, after graduating from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee.

She said jewellery often has deep meaning for people.

“It’s more than them wearing a piece of luxury round their neck,” she said.

“It can remember passed loved ones.

“I met a girl who lost twins and made a lovely necklace with two interlocking hearts to represent the loss of their babies.”

Genna also specialises in revamping family heirlooms, melting down older-fashioned designs and transforming the precious metal and stones into new pieces.

From silent studio working to Newport jewellery shop collective

The shop premises were previously occupied by Mojo Interior Design and before that, cheesemonger and deli Fig and Fromage.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm every Thursday to Saturday until Christmas.

Also available will be artwork by five other creative women.

Botanical artist Marianne Hazelwood will have paintings and other products.

Others are ceramicists Jill Skulina, Judith Davies, and Fran Marquis, and costume jewellery designer Syrah Jay.

Genna added: “I’ve always wanted to have my own gallery space.

“And I’ve always wanted to bring together women who have all gone through something.

“We’re all working away silently in our own studios so it’s great to be working as a collective for the next three months.”