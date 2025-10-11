Fife designer opens Newport shop after baby loss to help others heal through jewellery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife designer opens Newport shop after baby loss to help others heal through jewellery

Jewellery-making helped Genna Delaney cope with loss and she has now opened a pop-up shop.

By Claire Warrender
Jewellery designer Genna Delaney in her Newport pop-up shop
A Fife jewellery designer who suffered the loss of two babies in two years has just opened her first shop after using her work as therapy.

Genna Delaney’s son Nathan was stillborn in March 2022, 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

Then, in 2024 she and husband Lee endured a second tragedy when Genna miscarried at nine weeks.

For the 43-year-old, who also has a six-year-old daughter Juliet, work then became a refuge.

Genna Delaney with husband Lee and their daughter Juliet. (Image: Rosie Coutts)
She is now making poignant pieces of jewellery for customers going through their own traumas and bereavements.

And on Thursday Genna threw open the doors to a winter pop-up shop selling her carefully crafted creations.

She is also providing space for other local artists to display and sell their own works.

And she hopes the experience will be a positive one for all involved.

‘Jewellery can have deep meaning for people’

The date of the Newport High Street shop opening was also important for Genna.

This week marked Baby Loss Awareness Week and all three of her children were on her mind.

“Since I lost my babies I’ve been focusing on jewellery as my art therapy,” she told The Courier.

“It’s been such a good thing for my mental health.

Jewellery designer Genna Delaney outside her Newport pop-up shop
“Jewellery for wellness and healing has now become a theme as an extra to what I was already doing.”

Genna has been making her own designs for 19 years at her Summerhouse Jewellery Studio in Tayport, after graduating from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee.

She said jewellery often has deep meaning for people.

Some of Genna Delaney's work
“It’s more than them wearing a piece of luxury round their neck,” she said.

“It can remember passed loved ones.

“I met a girl who lost twins and made a lovely necklace with two interlocking hearts to represent the loss of their babies.”

Genna also specialises in revamping family heirlooms, melting down older-fashioned designs and transforming the precious metal and stones into new pieces.

From silent studio working to Newport jewellery shop collective

The shop premises were previously occupied by Mojo Interior Design and before that, cheesemonger and deli Fig and Fromage.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm every Thursday to Saturday until Christmas.

Also available will be artwork by five other creative women.

Botanical artist Marianne Hazelwood will have paintings and other products.

Others are ceramicists Jill Skulina, Judith Davies, and Fran Marquis, and costume jewellery designer Syrah Jay.

Genna added: “I’ve always wanted to have my own gallery space.

“And I’ve always wanted to bring together women who have all gone through something.

“We’re all working away silently in our own studios so it’s great to be working as a collective for the next three months.”

Conversation