Dozens of Dundee tenants seeking somewhere to live after ‘building bulge’ evacuation

Dozens of tenants in Dundee are seeking alternative accommodation after an emergency evacuation.

Emergency crews were called to Hawkhill on Thursday afternoon after reports of a bulge appearing on the side of a building.

Around 40 residents were evacuated from the affected flats, and The Tinsmith pub located below was forced to close until further notice.

There is currently no indication of when residents will be allowed to return home.

Dundee City Council liaising with Hawkhill landlords

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Following reports received by the council on Thursday, building standards officers and city engineers began an inspection of the property in Hawkhill.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested to assist initially.

“Based on early assessments, it was decided for safety reasons that the flats should be evacuated, and the council has been liaising with the private landlords who own the flats.

“Operators of The Tinsmith have also been asked to keep the bar closed in the meantime.

“In the interests of public safety, under the Building (Scotland) Act, the council has appointed emergency contractors and road closures have been put in place.

“Investigations are continuing and council officers are estimating the extent of remedial works that may be necessary.”

The Courier contacted Easylets, which manages several flats within the affected building, but no further update was available at this time.