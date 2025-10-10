Dozens of Dundee tenants seeking somewhere to live after ‘building bulge’ evacuation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dozens of Dundee tenants seeking somewhere to live after ‘building bulge’ evacuation

Emergency crews descended on Hawkhill in the city centre.

By Lucy Scarlett
Damaged building on Hawkhill, Dundee.
There is no indication of when residents of a building in Hawkhill will be allowed to return home. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Dozens of tenants in Dundee are seeking alternative accommodation after an emergency evacuation.

Emergency crews were called to Hawkhill on Thursday afternoon after reports of a bulge appearing on the side of a building.

Around 40 residents were evacuated from the affected flats, and The Tinsmith pub located below was forced to close until further notice.

There is currently no indication of when residents will be allowed to return home.

Dundee City Council liaising with Hawkhill landlords

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Following reports received by the council on Thursday, building standards officers and city engineers began an inspection of the property in Hawkhill.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested to assist initially.

“Based on early assessments, it was decided for safety reasons that the flats should be evacuated, and the council has been liaising with the private landlords who own the flats.

Hawkhill in Dundee closed with scaffolding put up in front of the Tinsmith.
Scaffolding has been put up in front of the Tinsmith. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
A building inspection is taking place. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Operators of The Tinsmith have also been asked to keep the bar closed in the meantime.

“In the interests of public safety, under the Building (Scotland) Act, the council has appointed emergency contractors and road closures have been put in place.

“Investigations are continuing and council officers are estimating the extent of remedial works that may be necessary.”

The Courier contacted Easylets, which manages several flats within the affected building, but no further update was available at this time.

  • If you have been affected by this incident and would like to tell your story to one of our reporters, please email news@dctmedia.co.uk.

More from News

Lourenzos in Dunfermline is set to reopen next month. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Dunfermline nightclub reopening date revealed after two-year closure
The former Co-op building in Glenrothes, which is falling to bits
Derelict Glenrothes town centre buildings to be demolished as part of regeneration project
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring. Image: Highland Spring Date; 22/10/2021
Perthshire bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales
Road closures will be in place on the A827 between Aberfeldy and Kenmore for almost two weeks. . Kenmore, Pitlochry . Supplied by Richard Hancox/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…
Wendy's plans to open in Dundee have moved a step closer. Image: Shutterstock
Wendy's plan to open in Dundee moves step closer
The Lynburn Industrial Estate in Halbeath, Dunfermline.
Fife Planning Ahead: Dunfermline dog training centre and Aberdour beach toilets
Sky Cinema film Grow was filmed in Culross
Culross plays starring role in new film Grow with Nick Frost and Alan Carr
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — A joiner, a scaffolder and a roofer
The A827 near Bolfracks, Aberfeldy.
70-mile diversion as 'vital works' shut key road in Highland Perthshire
Neil Forsyth. Image: Bafta Scotland.
Neil Forsyth returns to Dundee for special free event with The Courier

Conversation