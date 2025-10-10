Derelict Glenrothes town centre buildings to be demolished as part of regeneration project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Glenrothes town centre buildings to be demolished as part of regeneration project

The former Co-op store and Forum Hotel buildings at the Kingdom Shopping Centre's Albany Gate will be torn down.

By Lucy Scarlett
The former Co-op building in Glenrothes, which is falling to bits
The former Co-op building in Glenrothes will be demolished. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Derelict buildings in Glenrothes town centre are set to be demolished.

The decaying buildings, including the former Co-op store, Forum Hotel and external retail precinct, will be torn down as part of a regeneration project.

The buildings in the Kingdom Shopping Centre’s Albany Gate have been empty for more than a decade.

Work is expected to begin soon, and there are plans to transform the area with pedestrian footpaths, creating better links between North Street and the bus station.

Glenrothes Co-op and hotel buildings to be demolished

The former Co-op store and Forum Hotel, both empty for several years, will be torn down and the site cleared.

Fife Council has partnered with the Kingdom Shopping Centre and secured funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “I am delighted that we now have the basis to see these long-standing vacant and derelict buildings demolished and the site cleared.

“This will be a significant milestone in the ongoing regeneration of the town centre and will help create a more attractive and accessible environment for residents, visitors and businesses.”

A close up picture shows smashed windows at Albany Gate at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
The buildings have been vacant for several years. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Focus Fund, who own the Kingdom Shopping Centre, added: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Fife Council to deliver this important regeneration project.

“The removal of these long-vacant buildings will significantly improve the eastern gateway to the shopping centre and create a more welcoming environment for shoppers and visitors.

“This marks a positive step forward in our shared ambition to revitalise Glenrothes town centre.”

Conversation