Derelict Glenrothes town centre buildings to be demolished as part of regeneration project

Derelict buildings in Glenrothes town centre are set to be demolished.

The decaying buildings, including the former Co-op store, Forum Hotel and external retail precinct, will be torn down as part of a regeneration project.

The buildings in the Kingdom Shopping Centre’s Albany Gate have been empty for more than a decade.

Work is expected to begin soon, and there are plans to transform the area with pedestrian footpaths, creating better links between North Street and the bus station.

Glenrothes Co-op and hotel buildings to be demolished

The former Co-op store and Forum Hotel, both empty for several years, will be torn down and the site cleared.

Fife Council has partnered with the Kingdom Shopping Centre and secured funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “I am delighted that we now have the basis to see these long-standing vacant and derelict buildings demolished and the site cleared.

“This will be a significant milestone in the ongoing regeneration of the town centre and will help create a more attractive and accessible environment for residents, visitors and businesses.”

A spokesperson for the Focus Fund, who own the Kingdom Shopping Centre, added: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Fife Council to deliver this important regeneration project.

“The removal of these long-vacant buildings will significantly improve the eastern gateway to the shopping centre and create a more welcoming environment for shoppers and visitors.

“This marks a positive step forward in our shared ambition to revitalise Glenrothes town centre.”