Fife man turns down chance to play for £115k on The Chase

Bill, 58, appeared on tonight's episode of The Chase.

By Lucy Scarlett
Bill from Fife appeared on tonight's episode of The Chase. Image: ITV Player
A Fife man turned down the chance to play for £115,000 when he appeared on The Chase.

Bill faced chaser Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen, in tonight’s episode of the popular quiz show.

The 58-year-old said he enjoys walking his dog on the coast, playing video games, and taking part in cosplay.

He mentioned that he would ideally use any winnings to build a man cave in his garden, though his wife would prefer to have their kitchen replaced.

In his solo round, the charity area manager correctly answered questions about horses, Harvard University’s library, and the Windmill in Amsterdam.

However, he later declined the chance to play for £115,000 and chose to stick with £5,000 instead.

The Vixen defeated Bill. Image: ITV Player

On the first question, about Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Bill matched the chaser with a correct answer.

He then stumbled on a question about Kaus Australis, incorrectly answering “Aquarius.”

After that, Bill lost momentum and struggled with a few difficult questions, allowing the chaser to catch him.

Unfortunately, he was sent home empty-handed.

His teammates, Charlie and Mick, were also defeated by the quiz master and missed out on the cash prize.

Last month, a man from Culross also missed out after appearing on The Chase.

