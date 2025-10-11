Man, 25, found dead in Leven home

A 25-year-old man has died in Leven.

Police and paramedics were called to Gladstone Street in the Fife town shortly after 5pm.

It followed a report of the man’s death in a property.

Two ambulances and three police vehicles were seen on the street a short time later.

Police are treating the death as unexplained, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Friday we received a report of the death of a 25-year-old man at a property in Leven.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”