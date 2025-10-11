News Man, 25, found dead in Leven home Emergency services were called to Gladstone Street on Friday evening. By Andrew Robson October 11 2025, 10:22am October 11 2025, 10:22am Share Man, 25, found dead in Leven home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5350483/man-25-dead-leven-unexplained/ Copy Link 0 comment Gladstone Street, Leven. Image: Google Street View A 25-year-old man has died in Leven. Police and paramedics were called to Gladstone Street in the Fife town shortly after 5pm. It followed a report of the man’s death in a property. Two ambulances and three police vehicles were seen on the street a short time later. Police are treating the death as unexplained, but it is not thought to be suspicious. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Friday we received a report of the death of a 25-year-old man at a property in Leven. “The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
