Man, 39, charged over ‘stabbing’ in Dundee city centre

A 39-year-old man has been charged over an alleged stabbing in Dundee city centre.

Six police cars and two ambulances descended on the High Street and Reform Street just before 1pm on Friday.

Police cordons were installed around the Desperate Dan statue and the Phone Xpress following the “disturbance”.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

In an update, Police Scotland confirmed a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 12.50pm on Friday we received a report of a disturbance on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended, and a 45-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”