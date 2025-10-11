Death of man and woman in Dundee flat ‘not suspicious’

Police say the deaths of a man and a woman in a Dundee flat are not suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Keats Place on October 1 after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered within a property.

Witnesses reported seeing a large emergency response at the scene, including police and paramedics.

Officers remained at the block of flats the following morning and detectives were spotted leaving the building.

Following a post-mortem, police say the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Their ages have not been confirmed.

Death of man and woman ‘not suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday October 1 the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered within a house on Keats Place, Dundee.

“Following a post-mortem, the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“Reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene.

A spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 3.08pm on Wednesday October 1 to an incident at a property at Keats Place, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters assisted emergency service partners before leaving the scene.”