Forfar man describes brutal beatings and food, water and sleep deprivation after Israeli capture

A Forfar man has described his barbaric treatment at the hands of Israeli forces after he was part of an aid flotilla taken hostage while transporting supplies to Gaza.

Retired marine engineer, Jim Griffin, 71, was beaten with rifle butts, handcuffed and deprived of food and water and sleep after his capture on October 1.

He constantly had weapons pointed at him and at times admits he wondered if he would survive to see his family again.

Jim was on board the fishing vessel the Estrella Y Manuel as part of an aid flotilla heading for the Gaza Strip with food and medical supplies on board when it was intercepted by Israeli forces.

Israeli Defence Force commandos attacked, intercepted and boarded almost all of the flotilla’s 40 boats.

They took captive more than 450 foreign activists, including the 22-year-old Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Jim.

Along with many of the others, the Scot was locked up in the high-security Ketziot prison near the Israel-Egypt border.

Four days of ‘hell’ in Israeli prison

Jim endured four days of hell in the giant Negev desert detention centre, before finally being released on October 6.

In a harrowing interview with The Courier, Jim has detailed the brutal treatment he and the others suffered there.

Jim told us: “From the moment the Israelis boarded our vessel the horror began.

“They didn’t know how to steer the vessel.

“Those of us on board had all already decided not to give away our captain because we knew that would lead to him being a target.

“When the eight Israeli soldiers who boarded asked for someone to steer the boat I volunteered.

“I then had to sail the boat into Israeli waters with a gun held to my head.”

Jim explained that he was only supposed to be in Barcelona to help prepare the boats travelling as part of the international aid flotilla.

But he then decided he wanted to be a part of it himself.

The mission, which included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, was attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade to deliver food and medical aid to starving Palestinians.

Jim said: “I decided I wanted to be part of the mission and so joined one of the vessels.”

Strip searched and treated like terrorists

The journey didn’t get off to a good start when the boat that Jim’s was tied up to in Tunisia was bombed.

The resulting fire was extinguished, the crew spent a night in a hotel due to safety fears and the following day the flotilla continued its hazardous journey.

Jim said: “As we sailed, the Israelis attacked us with water cannons before boarding our vessel.

“We were forced to sail to Israel where we were taken off and handcuffed, forced to the ground and forced to stay like that in the blazing sun for a couple of hours.

“They were treating us like terrorists. We were strip searched then taken in buses to Ketziot Prison.

“There we were put in cages before being taken to prison cells.

“There were about 12 of us in a cell with beds for about seven or eight people.”

Brutally beaten and deprived of food and water

Jim said he slept on the floor and then had to endure four days of brutal treatment.

He said: “We were beaten really badly with rifle butts, forced to the ground, had our hands very tightly bound.

“Dogs were walking over us.

“We were given no food or water and soldiers frequently trained guns on us through small windows in the door.

“They also came into the cell every hour and refused to let us sleep.

“There were times I didn’t know if we would be shot or if we would survive at all.

“I just kept hoping they wouldn’t shoot us and that we would be freed.

“I thought about my wife, Brigitte, and my family and wondered if I would ever see them again.

“All I thought about was surviving. Time had no meaning and we had no idea what was going to happen to us.”

Eventually, after four terrifying and degrading days in captivity, soldiers took the prisoners from their cells in the middle of the night.

They were then put on buses, which took them to the nearest airport to fly them out of Israel.

Jim landed in Athens but he had no idea how to get out of there, with no phone and no money.

“Thankfully we were greeted by Greek activists who looked after us,” he said.

“I was able to contact family and friends eventually and got a flight back to Frankfurt.”

On the same flight out of Greece was Greta Thunberg.

Jim said: “I spoke to her about our capture and about getting back home to our loved ones.

“She seemed just like a really nice lassie, but at the same time had the maturity and wisdom of someone much much older.”

‘I’m still working it out in my head’

Since returning to Germany, Jim has undergone medical tests and apart from still showing signs of the beatings he reckons he has escaped pretty unscathed – medically at least.

He said: “I’m still trying to process what has happened.

“It’s going to take me longer to sort things out in my head.

“One of the biggest upsets of this is a falling out with family members who can’t understand why I wanted to do this in the first place.

“I reckon we’ll sort it out, but it was something I knew I had to do.

“I had to go to try to help.”

Trying to analyse his ordeal, Jim adds: “It was terrifying.

“Our captors were acting like animals.

“When you looked in their eyes they were empty – they just seemed devoid of all humanity.”

Jim admits the experience has had a profound affect on him and sadly he thinks it may have put an end to his activist activities.

He said: “I’m still working it all out in my head.

“Who knows, if the peace works out maybe one day I will go back to Gaza.”