Tributes paid to ‘legendary’ Dundee United fan Shug Falconer after sudden death

"His enthusiasm, humour, and commitment will be fondly remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

By Andrew Robson
Dundee United fan Shug Falconer has died
Shug Falconer. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation

Tributes have flooded in for “legendary” Dundee United fan Shug Falconer, 62, after his sudden death.

The Federation of Dundee United Supporters Clubs led the tributes to their former chairman, who lived in Aberdeen, after his passing on Saturday.

They announced Shug’s death with “great sadness” in a statement posted on social media.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of our former chairman, Shug Falconer.

Heartfelt tributes to ‘true Arab’ Shug Falconer

“Shug was a passionate Dundee United supporter and a dedicated servant to the Federation, giving his time and energy to help strengthen and unite our clubs.

“His enthusiasm, humour, and commitment will be fondly remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Shug’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Rest in peace, Shug — a true Arab.”

The Federation of Dundee United Supporters` Clubs’ post has received more than 300 reactions and dozens of responses from well-wishers.

Dundee United fan club tribute to ‘legendary supporter’

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation also paid tribute to the “legendary supporter” and “lovely guy”.

They added: “Dundee United fans will remember our great players over the years, but there are also some fantastic and wonderful supporters who have a great impact on their beloved football club and their fellow fans.

“Shug Falconer was one of these fans.

“A legendary supporter and a lovely, lovely guy.

“Our thoughts are with all of Shug’s friends and family.

“He will be sorely missed by so many people. RIP”

A family statement, given to The Courier, thanked fans for their touching messages.

It read: “We as a family are absolutely devastated at the sudden passing of our husband/dad/granda Shuggy.

“He lived and breathed football, especially his beloved Dundee United.

“We would like to thank everyone for all the messages and kind wishes.

“It is a comfort to us all knowing how much he was loved by all that met him”

