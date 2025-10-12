Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 50, in Lochgelly

An investigation has been launched after the “unexplained” death of a 50-year-old man in Lochgelly.

Emergency services were called to Burgh Court in the Fife town on Saturday afternoon.

Two police cars and an ambulance were seen on the street at the junction of Ballingry Street and Berry Street at around 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Saturday police received a report of the death of a man at a property in the Burgh Court area of Lochgelly.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”