Racist graffiti on Dundee wall ‘result of influences’ as latest anti-immigration demo takes place

The graffiti, including the use of the N..... word, appeared in the city on Saturday morning

By Lindsey Hamilton
Racist graffiti on a wall in Dundee. It has been covered over.
Racist grafitti on the wall over the Dighty at Drumgeith Road. Image: Supplied

Vile racist graffiti was daubed on a wall in Dundee at the weekend, just hours before the latest anti-immigration demonstration in the city.

The N word was spray painted on the wall of a bridge going over the Dighty Burn beside Fairfield football pitches on Drumgeith Road.

The message was was quickly covered over by anti-racist supporters not long after it was first reported to them on Saturday morning.

The graffiti came as anti-immigration and counter protesters faced-off for a fifth time in Dundee in what was a noisy but relatively peaceful affair.

Police create ‘no man’s land’

While the anti-racist protestors were as loud and similar in number to recent weeks as they gathered outside the Alloway Centre, the number of anti-immigration demonstrators seemed much reduced.

The two groups were kept well apart by the police.

There was a sizeable “no man’s land” area in between, manned by uniformed officers on both sides.

Police in front of those who gathered to oppose the latest anti-immigration demonstration, holding messages of welcome.
A large group of anti-racism campaigners gathered with messages of welcome. Police erected barriers to keep both sides apart. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Anti-immigration protestors behind a barrier, a police officer in the foreground.
Anti-immigration protestors on the other side of the divide. Image: Elliot Cansfield

Harvey Duke, senior steward at the demonstration for Dundee Trades Union Council said he was horrified at the racist graffiti.

He said: “We have to think that this horrific, racist graffiti has appeared as a direct result of feelings running high in Dundee currently.

“We do not know who left it, but anti-racist supporters went along very quickly to remove it.”

‘Horrific graffiti’ influenced by recent events claim

Mr Duke added: “Week after week there has been real hatred from the far right at these demonstrations.

“They have displayed worrying slogans and chanted really racist comments in our direction and that of the residents here.

“We note that this weekend their numbers seem fewer.

“We want to say it very clearly that we will continue to appear until this racism has been stamped out.

“There is no place for it in Dundee.”

Anti-immigration protestors behind a barrier. Union Jack and Lion Rampant flags are held aloft. Police stand in the no-man's land between groups.
Police keep a watchful eye on proceedings. Image: Elliot Cansfield

He said: “We have worked with the police.

“The gap they have created between our two groups has been very successful at keeping trouble at bay.

“In previous weeks we have had eggs, rocks and eggs thrown at us.

“Now the gap is too wide for that to happen.

“There have been heated exchanges in the past but we are grateful that seems to have lessened to some extent.”

Calls for demos to end

Last week, the community group Stobswell Forum pleaded with anti-immigration protestors to end their actions.

It says local people are living in fear and anxiety.

Group chairman Colin Clement said: “We understand everyone has a right to protest and express their views.

“However, we fear that these demonstrations are causing fear, anxiety and alarm in Stobswell.

A "refugees welcome" sign is held by two anti-racism protestors.
Placards displayed by anti-racist protestors. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“We would ask everyone involved, on both sides, to reconsider their actions.”

Several ‘patriots’ have gathered in Stobswell every weekend, demanding ‘safety’ from ‘illegal immigrants’.

They have claimed “undocumented working and fighting-age men are getting dumped in our local community”.

Each time, they have been met by counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism Tayside.

They in turn claim “the far right are targeting refugees”.

And they say “the rhetoric now being spread is outrageous and based on misinformation and fear-mongering”.

One protest resulted in two men being charged. 

Around 50 to 60 anti-immigration protesters gathered outside the Alloway Centre.

Many waved Saltires, Union Jacks and Lion Rampant flags and banners demanding safety from illegal immigrants.

They were met by around 120 counter demonstrators in a stand-off on Alloway Place.

As many as 50 police officers had been drafted in from across the region, including from Fife, to keep the rival protesters apart.

