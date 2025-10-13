19 photos from Glendoick Christmas display that’s ‘better than Harrods’

If it’s October… it must be time to take the wraps off Glendoick Garden Centre’s annual Christmas shop

Glendoick was named best garden centre Christmas display in Scotland in 2023 and 2024.

And the team behind the festive showstopper are quietly confident they’ve excelled themselves with this year’s line-up.

There’s a Santa’s TARDIS, a snoring polar bear, a fairy ball, dancing gnomes, an Instagram corner and, at the centre of it all, a centuries-old wishing tree.

Glendoick retail manager Valerie Harden and her crew start putting together the Christmas display in August.

It’s spread across a vast area of the garden centre, divided into a series of themed rooms.

And it’s already pulling in the crowds.

Glendoick owner Kenneth Cox said the garden centre had had a quieter spell than usual as a result of the long-running roadworks on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

“As soon as we announced the Christmas shop was open we noticed the difference,” he said.

“It’s been so busy. People are saying it’s our best ever.”

Glendoick Christmas shop labelled ‘better than Harrods’

Valerie says people travel from all over the UK to see the Glendoick Christmas display.

“It’s become part of people’s Christmas routines,” she said.

“We get customers from down south, and over from the islands.

“Someone came up to me the other day and said ‘this is better than Harrods’.”

This year’s display is bang up to date with an Instagram corner featuring a classy backdrop and starry lights.

Bosses hope fans will pause for a pose then post their favourite selfies on social media.

But Valerie is particularly fond of the wishing tree.

The giant tree stump is the survivor of a 400 year-old tree on the Glendoick estate which had to be felled a number of years ago.

Visitors are encouraged to hang their wishes on the tree and these biodegradable hopes and prayers are later buried on the estate.

The Glendoick Christmas shop is open seven days a week between now and the big day.

Santa’s grotto will open at the end of next month, with all proceeds going to CHAS.

Glendoick Christmas display in pictures

Here’s a sample of what visitors can expect from this year’s Glendoick Christmas shop.