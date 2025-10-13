19 photos from Glendoick Christmas display that’s ‘better than Harrods’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

19 photos from Glendoick Christmas display that’s ‘better than Harrods’

Santa's TARDIS and a snoring polar bear are among the highlights of this year's Christmas display at Glendoick Garden Centre

By Morag Lindsay
Two women standing in midst of Glendoick garden centre Christmas display
Valerie Harden and Wendy Farquharson reckon this year's Christmas shop at Glendoick Garden Centre is the best yet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

If it’s October… it must be time to take the wraps off Glendoick Garden Centre’s annual Christmas shop

Glendoick was named best garden centre Christmas display in Scotland in 2023 and 2024.

And the team behind the festive showstopper are quietly confident they’ve excelled themselves with this year’s line-up.

There’s a Santa’s TARDIS, a snoring polar bear, a fairy ball, dancing gnomes, an Instagram corner and, at the centre of it all, a centuries-old wishing tree.

Blue Doctor Who style TARDIS with Christmas toys inside
Santa’s TARDIS. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
stuffed polar bears lit by Christmas lights
Christmas Polar bears at Glendoick. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Glendoick retail manager Valerie Harden and her crew start putting together the Christmas display in August.

It’s spread across a vast area of the garden centre, divided into a series of themed rooms.

And it’s already pulling in the crowds.

Fairy carriage lit by Christmas lights surrounded by trees
Youngsters and adults are marvelling at the displays. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large stuffed sleeping polar bear
The snoring bear is proving popular with younger visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Glendoick owner Kenneth Cox said the garden centre had had a quieter spell than usual as a result of the long-running roadworks on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

“As soon as we announced the Christmas shop was open we noticed the difference,” he said.

“It’s been so busy. People are saying it’s our best ever.”

Glendoick Christmas shop labelled ‘better than Harrods’

Valerie says people travel from all over the UK to see the Glendoick Christmas display.

Two women smiling in front of Christmas display
Christmas supervisor Wendy Farquharson and retail manager Valerie Harden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s become part of people’s Christmas routines,” she said.

“We get customers from down south, and over from the islands.

“Someone came up to me the other day and said ‘this is better than Harrods’.”

Fire place surrounded by gold decorations with Christmas tree in front
A traditional theme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large illuminated star, with words 'you're a star' against dark backdrop with various other Christmas lights
The Instagram corner is made for selfies. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This year’s display is bang up to date with an Instagram corner featuring a classy backdrop and starry lights.

Bosses hope fans will pause for a pose then post their favourite selfies on social media.

But Valerie is particularly fond of the wishing tree.

The giant tree stump is the survivor of a 400 year-old tree on the Glendoick estate which had to be felled a number of years ago.

Tree stump in middle of Christmas display
The wishing tree has become a Christmas tradition at Glendoick. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
White and blue display with animatronic huskies and frosted trees
Huskies and icicles make up this frosty display. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Visitors are encouraged to hang their wishes on the tree and these biodegradable hopes and prayers are later buried on the estate.

The Glendoick Christmas shop is open seven days a week between now and the big day.

Santa’s grotto will open at the end of next month, with all proceeds going to CHAS.

Glendoick Christmas display in pictures

Here’s a sample of what visitors can expect from this year’s Glendoick Christmas shop.

Christmas decorations set against staircase
Another Christmassy corner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large blue toy-style train with North Pole written on engine
All aboard the Polar Express. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Christmas tree trimmed with red bows
A classic red and green theme for this tree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Butterfly shaped lights and other hanging decorations over a wooden frame
There’s a Christmas decor to suit every style. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dummy with long red pleated hair surrounded by Christmas trees and lights
A Christmas queen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Interior of Santa's TARDIS with red old fashioned rotary phone
Dare you venture inside Santa’s TARDIS? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fairy seated next to Christmas tree
Have yourself a fairy little Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

Metalwork deer covered in Christmas lights
Why stop at decorating inside the house? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Metal Christmas tree type lights.
No fallen needles here. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More from News

Daniel Black
Serial thief admits shoplifting on 'industrial' scale in Perth city centre
A police van on the A94 near the junction at Glamis. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
A94 closed after two-vehicle crash near Glamis
Some of those who will be affected by the Tayport bus service cuts
Stagecoach branded 'law unto themselves' amid plans for Fife bus routes cuts
Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
No police action against ex-Perthshire wildlife park boss who claims turkeys were battered to…
Road closures will be in place on the A827 between Aberfeldy and Kenmore for almost two weeks. . Kenmore, Pitlochry . Supplied by Richard Hancox/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…
Mayhem as fireworks are set off in Kirkton, Dundee in 2022.
No Dundee fireworks ban for second year running as council receives no requests
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Destruction order for dog used as 'weapon' in Fife attack
Isaac McMillan
Headbutt victim needed surgery after roofer's sudden attack in Fife gym
Jim, holding a Scotland flag on board the fishing vessel he was taking to Gaza before it was intercepted by Israeli forces.
Forfar man describes brutal beatings and food, water and sleep deprivation after Israeli capture
Dundee United fan Shug Falconer has died
Tributes paid to 'legendary' Dundee United fan Shug Falconer after sudden death

Conversation