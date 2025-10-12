Major rescue operation underway at Methil pier

A major rescue operation is currently underway at Methil pier.

Emergency services including Kinghorn lifeboat, a rope rescue team and coastguard teams are at the scene.

The exact nature of the rescue has not yet been revealed.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 12.11pm to attend an incident at Methil pier.

“We sent appliances from Methil and Kirkcaldy and a rope rescue team from Lochgelly.

“We can’t give any more information at this point.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We are assisting other emergency crews with an incident at Methil pier.

“Coastguard teams from Leven and Kinghorn are at the scene along with Kinghorn RNLI.

“No further information is available at this stage.”

