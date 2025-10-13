A94 closed after two-vehicle crash near Glamis

A stretch of the A94 has been shut after a two-vehicle crash between Forfar and Glamis in Angus.

The crash happened on a stretch of the road between Douglastown and the junction with the A928.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30am on Monday.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A94 is closed between Douglastown and Glamis after a two vehicle crash, which was reported around 6.30am on Monday.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.