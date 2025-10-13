News A94 closed after two-vehicle crash near Glamis The A94 has been shut between Douglastown and Glamis in Angus. By Finn Nixon October 13 2025, 7:19am October 13 2025, 7:19am Share A94 closed after two-vehicle crash near Glamis Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5350904/a94-closed-two-vehicle-crash-glamis/ Copy Link 0 comment A police van on the A94 near the junction at Glamis. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson A stretch of the A94 has been shut after a two-vehicle crash between Forfar and Glamis in Angus. The crash happened on a stretch of the road between Douglastown and the junction with the A928. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30am on Monday. A Police Scotland statement said: “The A94 is closed between Douglastown and Glamis after a two vehicle crash, which was reported around 6.30am on Monday. “Emergency services are at the scene. “Motorists are advised to avoid the area.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
