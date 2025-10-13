Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Glamis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Glamis

The A94 was shut between Douglastown and Glamis in Angus.

By Finn Nixon & Lucy Scarlett
A police van on the A94 near the junction at Glamis.
A police van on the A94 near the junction at Glamis. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A stretch of the A94 was shut for several hours after a two-vehicle crash between Forfar and Glamis in Angus.

The crash happened on a stretch of the road between Douglastown and the junction with the A928 on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30am.

Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett was at the scene of the road closure.

An ambulance was called to the crash on the A94. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

She said: “A black car and a silver car appear to have collided and stopped a fair distance apart.

“There is an ambulance and four police vehicles in attendance.

“The back roads serving as a diversion are singe-track roads and are incredibly busy right now.

The A94 closure near Douglastown. Image Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Police shut the road from the A928 junction at Glamis to the B9127 junction at Douglastown.

“The crash appeared to happen at Jericho, on the straight stretch of road between the two Angus localities.”

‘Motorists advised to avoid area’

Earlier, a Police Scotland statement had said: “The A94 is closed between Douglastown and Glamis after a two vehicle crash, which was reported around 6.30am on Monday.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

