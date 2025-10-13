Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Glamis

A stretch of the A94 was shut for several hours after a two-vehicle crash between Forfar and Glamis in Angus.

The crash happened on a stretch of the road between Douglastown and the junction with the A928 on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30am.

Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett was at the scene of the road closure.

She said: “A black car and a silver car appear to have collided and stopped a fair distance apart.

“There is an ambulance and four police vehicles in attendance.

“The back roads serving as a diversion are singe-track roads and are incredibly busy right now.

“Police shut the road from the A928 junction at Glamis to the B9127 junction at Douglastown.

“The crash appeared to happen at Jericho, on the straight stretch of road between the two Angus localities.”

‘Motorists advised to avoid area’

Earlier, a Police Scotland statement had said: “The A94 is closed between Douglastown and Glamis after a two vehicle crash, which was reported around 6.30am on Monday.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.