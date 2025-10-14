Cyclists defend £245m Dundee active travel plan after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclists defend £245m Dundee active travel plan after backlash

Campaigners say the 'active freeways' will reduce the cycling fear factor for locals.

By Laura Devlin
An online portal has been set up seeking people's views on the proposals. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
Dundee cyclists have defended plans for a £245million active travel network, saying many residents are currently too ‘frightened’ to cycle on busy roads.

Dundee City Council (DCC) is currently working alongside external partners to develop six ‘active travel freeways’.

These aim to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle by providing “direct active travel routes”, segregated from traffic.

The areas proposed for the active freeways include Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

They form part of a wider, decade-long sustainable transport delivery plan unveiled last year, which is expected to cost around £245 million.

Dundee active travel plans spark backlash

However, the proposals have sparked fierce backlash from readers of The Courier, with many questioning how often cyclists would use the infrastructure.

But those already cycling in the city have welcomed the ambitious plans and say they will encourage more people to get on their bikes.

Catherine Wykes of the Dundee Cycling Forum. Image: Supplied.

This includes Catherine Wykes, who is the chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum.

“People do actually want to be able to cycle, but the thought of cycling alongside cars, lorries and buses is just not an attractive prospect”, she said.

“It’s quite a frightening thought, to be honest. So that’s why it’s needed, to give people somewhere safe to (cycle).”

Dundee active travel plans ‘evidence-based’

Catherine admits she understands why there has been a negative reaction to the plans but urged people not to write them off too quickly.

She added: “That kind of pushback is fully expected. We’re asking people to imagine a different city and that’s probably quite a big ask for a lot of people in Dundee.

Harefield Road Visualisation (adjacent to the roundabout connecting to Coupar Angus Road). Image: Dundee City Council.

“We’ve had a city where for decades we’ve only really built for driving, so it’s natural that people will have thought that’s the only way to really get about.

“But we’ve looked at the sustainable transport delivery plan and it is evidence-based.

“We know that these things work, we know that if you give people safe, attractive routes people who might not have done otherwise start thinking about cycling and you do see the numbers going up.

How Lochee Road could look after the addition of the active travel network. Image: Dundee City Council.

“And we’re not just talking about far-distant places like Paris and Copenhagen. We’re talking about Edinburgh, Stirling, and Glasgow; they’ve all already started to move in this direction.

“(We) have the confidence that we do know this does work and people will start cycling.”

