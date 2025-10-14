Cyclists defend £245m Dundee active travel plan after backlash

Dundee cyclists have defended plans for a £245million active travel network, saying many residents are currently too ‘frightened’ to cycle on busy roads.

Dundee City Council (DCC) is currently working alongside external partners to develop six ‘active travel freeways’.

These aim to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle by providing “direct active travel routes”, segregated from traffic.

The areas proposed for the active freeways include Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

They form part of a wider, decade-long sustainable transport delivery plan unveiled last year, which is expected to cost around £245 million.

Dundee active travel plans spark backlash

However, the proposals have sparked fierce backlash from readers of The Courier, with many questioning how often cyclists would use the infrastructure.

But those already cycling in the city have welcomed the ambitious plans and say they will encourage more people to get on their bikes.

This includes Catherine Wykes, who is the chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum.

“People do actually want to be able to cycle, but the thought of cycling alongside cars, lorries and buses is just not an attractive prospect”, she said.

“It’s quite a frightening thought, to be honest. So that’s why it’s needed, to give people somewhere safe to (cycle).”

Dundee active travel plans ‘evidence-based’

Catherine admits she understands why there has been a negative reaction to the plans but urged people not to write them off too quickly.

She added: “That kind of pushback is fully expected. We’re asking people to imagine a different city and that’s probably quite a big ask for a lot of people in Dundee.

“We’ve had a city where for decades we’ve only really built for driving, so it’s natural that people will have thought that’s the only way to really get about.

“But we’ve looked at the sustainable transport delivery plan and it is evidence-based.

“We know that these things work, we know that if you give people safe, attractive routes people who might not have done otherwise start thinking about cycling and you do see the numbers going up.

“And we’re not just talking about far-distant places like Paris and Copenhagen. We’re talking about Edinburgh, Stirling, and Glasgow; they’ve all already started to move in this direction.

“(We) have the confidence that we do know this does work and people will start cycling.”