Loud ‘crash’ heard as car goes into barriers after Dundee police chase

A 21-year-old has been arrested after a big police presence descended on a residential city street.

By Finn Nixon
Damage caused to the barriers on East School Road, Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
A 21-year-old has been arrested over drug offences after a police pursuit in Dundee.

The motorist crashed his car into a barrier and another vehicle in East School Road, where the road meets West School Road, on Sunday night.

He was trying to evade police.

The driver has also been charged with road traffic offences.

It is understood the pursuit began on Frederick Street at around 9.55pm.

The car crashed into barriers after a police pursuit in East School Road. Image: Google Street View

According to police, the driver and a passenger in the car attempted to leave the scene after the crash.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries.

A local resident described hearing a crashing sound and lots of police arriving at the end of West School Road last night.

‘I heard a crash’ says Dundee resident after police chase

He told The Courier: “I heard a crash and there were lots of lights. A big van also came down to pull the car out. It had crashed into another car and pushed it into the fence (barrier).

“It was a Volkswagen it hit and its exhaust got stuck in the barrier.

“A father and son were out looking at the car [that was hit].

“It must have belonged to the son.”

Another resident said the driver had “obviously not realised it was a dead end”.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, from Tayside Road Policing, said: “If you have concerns about road traffic offences or road safety, contact 101 and we will act on any information from the community.”

Conversation