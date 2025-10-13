Charges to be reduced at Stirling’s Forthside car park

Parking charges at a major Stirling car park are set to be reduced due to ongoing roadworks.

Staggered fees will be introduced at Forthside car park while road closures for the construction of active travel routes are in place.

The motion, put forward by Stirling East Councillors Gerry McLaughlan and Willie Ferguson, aims to support businesses who are struggling with falling footfall as a result of the works.

It comes after The Courier reported that Toast owner Claudia Stewart was urging Stirling Council to cut parking costs over fears it could threaten the future of her business.

Parking at the site was previously set at £4.10 for any length of stay, plus 40p in additional charges for using the RingGo app.

Under the changes, the new charges will be as follows:

One hour – £1

One to four hours – £2.50

Four or more hours – £4.50

Parking between 5pm and 9am will remain free.

The Courier has asked Stirling Council to confirm when the changes will come into force, and how long parking will be charged at a lower rate.

Toast owner ‘pleased’ to see Forthside fees reduced

Claudia, who has run Toast since 2009, credited The Courier for highlighting the issue.

She said: “I am so pleased the council has revised the parking charges at Forthside.

“It is comforting to know that they can be approached and really listen to the business constituents with empathy and understanding.

“I am so grateful to Councillors Willie Ferguson and Gerry McLaughlin for taking it upon themselves to contact me after my initial Facebook post about the impact of the road closure, and offering their support in carrying the matter to the meeting of Stirling Council on October 9.

“I hope the reduced charges encourage customers to use the area again; since the closure we have seen a significant decrease in trade.”

Councillor Gerry McLaughlan said: “Stirling is growing as a city and there are fantastic developments taking place in Forthside.

“However in the middle of all this growth we have to ensure that we support our existing local business.

“The reductions to the parking charge is a small step in helping business through this transition phase.

“But hopefully the next time someone goes for a coffee or to watch a film, they have a little more change in their pockets when they head home.”

Councillor Willie Ferguson added: “Our business constituent has seen a drop in footfall equating to 30% off their bottom line.

“This is simply not sustainable for any business.”

