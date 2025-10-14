Dundee Planning Ahead: School demolition and £47k upgrades for city tourist attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dundee Planning Ahead: School demolition and £47k upgrades for city tourist attraction

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Ellidh Aitken
How the former Rockwell High School building in Dundee could look if new housing plans are approved.
How the former Rockwell High School building could look if new housing plans are approved. Image: Simco Inveraldie Ltd/ARKTX architects/Dundee City Council planning

A former Dundee school could be partially demolished if new housing plans are approved.

A planning application to convert Rockwell High School on Lawton Road into flats and build houses on its grounds has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

This could see the partial demolition of the building, which closed in 1997 but has since been used as temporary accommodation for other city schools.

Under the plans, Rockwell High’s main entrance and stairwell would be retained.

The remainder of the school to the east, including the dining and assembly hall, would be removed.

£47k of upgrades for city tourist attraction

Discovery Point. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Discovery Point attraction could be in line for upgrades worth £47,000.

A building warrant application for the work has been made to Dundee City Council.

This would include alterations to the visitor centre to install roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, which convert light into electricity.

Further internal cabling work would also be carried out.

The application has been submitted by Dundee-based architect Aim Design, which is also behind plans for a new cafe at the site as part of a £12 million transformation project.

Wendy’s Dundee city centre plans progress

Wendy’s is planning a move into the former Fridays and Go on Reform Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Wendy’s bid to open in the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street has moved a step closer to fruition.

The unit has lain empty since the takeaway closed in October 2024.

Wendy’s lodged an initial planning application and building warrant application for the site with Dundee City Council earlier this year.

More details about the plans have now been revealed in further proposals for internal and external changes to the building.

Plans for self-service laundry kiosk at Dundee supermarket

Tesco Riverside in Dundee.

Johnsons Cleaning has submitted plans to install a self-service laundry kiosk in the car park at Tesco’s Dundee Riverside supermarket.

The application says the proposals are part of a “joint venture” between Johnsons and Tesco stores.

The kiosk will take up the equivalent of two parking spaces next to the main supermarket building.

The area is currently in use as part of the existing car wash facility.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

