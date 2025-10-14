Dundee Planning Ahead: School demolition and £47k upgrades for city tourist attraction

A former Dundee school could be partially demolished if new housing plans are approved.

A planning application to convert Rockwell High School on Lawton Road into flats and build houses on its grounds has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

This could see the partial demolition of the building, which closed in 1997 but has since been used as temporary accommodation for other city schools.

Under the plans, Rockwell High’s main entrance and stairwell would be retained.

The remainder of the school to the east, including the dining and assembly hall, would be removed.

£47k of upgrades for city tourist attraction

Dundee’s Discovery Point attraction could be in line for upgrades worth £47,000.

A building warrant application for the work has been made to Dundee City Council.

This would include alterations to the visitor centre to install roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, which convert light into electricity.

Further internal cabling work would also be carried out.

The application has been submitted by Dundee-based architect Aim Design, which is also behind plans for a new cafe at the site as part of a £12 million transformation project.

Wendy’s Dundee city centre plans progress

Wendy’s bid to open in the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street has moved a step closer to fruition.

The unit has lain empty since the takeaway closed in October 2024.

Wendy’s lodged an initial planning application and building warrant application for the site with Dundee City Council earlier this year.

More details about the plans have now been revealed in further proposals for internal and external changes to the building.

Plans for self-service laundry kiosk at Dundee supermarket

Johnsons Cleaning has submitted plans to install a self-service laundry kiosk in the car park at Tesco’s Dundee Riverside supermarket.

The application says the proposals are part of a “joint venture” between Johnsons and Tesco stores.

The kiosk will take up the equivalent of two parking spaces next to the main supermarket building.

The area is currently in use as part of the existing car wash facility.

