NHS Forth Valley de-escalated to Stage 2 government intervention – what does it mean?

Last week, NHS Forth Valley was deemed to no longer require direct formal support from the Scottish Government.

The health board that provides care for residents of Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk was de-escalated to Stage 2 of NHS Scotland’s support and intervention framework on October 9.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “The decision has been taken in recognition of further improvements in governance, leadership and culture over the last year.”

What does Stage 2 mean?

There are five stages within the NHS Scotland support and intervention framework.

The Scottish Government describes Stage 2 as “enhanced monitoring”.

Health boards at Stage 2 display “some variation from agreed plans” and there is a “possible delivery risk if no remedial action is taken.”

According to the framework, NHS Forth Valley will remain under “increased surveillance and monitoring”, with Scottish Government directors aware of the situation.

A progress report is expected in March 2026.

Why was NHS Forth Valley put under special measures?

The Scottish Government escalated NHS Forth Valley to Stage 4 almost three years ago, in November 2022, due to concerns over leadership, culture and governance.

Stage 4 indicates that an NHS board has “significant risks to delivery and tailored support is not producing the required improvements”, therefore requiring senior external support and monitoring.

At the time, then health secretary Humza Yousaf said there were a range of performance-related issues within NHS Forth Valley, including concerns around GP out-of-hours services and unscheduled care.

After nearly two years, NHS Forth Valley was moved to Stage 3 in October 2024.

While it still required enhanced monitoring and support, it meant the health board did not require the same level of intense external oversight.

How are Scotland’s other health boards doing?

In May, NHS Grampian was escalated to Stage 4.

Out of Scotland’s 14 regional health boards, only NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles are not receiving formal support or intervention on some level.

The remaining health boards, including NHS Tayside and NHS Fife, are at either Stage 2 or Stage 3.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook