NHS Forth Valley de-escalated to Stage 2 government intervention – what does it mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

NHS Forth Valley de-escalated to Stage 2 government intervention – what does it mean?

The health board was escalated to Stage 4 in 2022.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital is located in Larbert and serves Stirling as well as Clackmannanshire and Falkirk. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Forth Valley Royal Hospital is located in Larbert and serves Stirling as well as Clackmannanshire and Falkirk. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Last week, NHS Forth Valley was deemed to no longer require direct formal support from the Scottish Government.

The health board that provides care for residents of Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk was de-escalated to Stage 2 of NHS Scotland’s support and intervention framework on October 9.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “The decision has been taken in recognition of further improvements in governance, leadership and culture over the last year.”

What does Stage 2 mean?

There are five stages within the NHS Scotland support and intervention framework.

The Scottish Government describes Stage 2 as “enhanced monitoring”.

Health boards at Stage 2 display “some variation from agreed plans” and there is a “possible delivery risk if no remedial action is taken.”

According to the framework, NHS Forth Valley will remain under “increased surveillance and monitoring”, with Scottish Government directors aware of the situation.

A progress report is expected in March 2026.

NHS Forth Valley has seen big improvements since 2022. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Why was NHS Forth Valley put under special measures?

The Scottish Government escalated NHS Forth Valley to Stage 4 almost three years ago, in November 2022, due to concerns over leadership, culture and governance.

Stage 4 indicates that an NHS board has “significant risks to delivery and tailored support is not producing the required improvements”, therefore requiring senior external support and monitoring.

At the time, then health secretary Humza Yousaf said there were a range of performance-related issues within NHS Forth Valley, including concerns around GP out-of-hours services and unscheduled care.

Humza Yousaf SNP leader
Former first minister Humza Yousaf was Scotland’s health secretary when NHS Forth Valley was escalated to Stage 4 intervention measures. Image: PA

After nearly two years, NHS Forth Valley was moved to Stage 3 in October 2024.

While it still required enhanced monitoring and support, it meant the health board did not require the same level of intense external oversight.

How are Scotland’s other health boards doing?

In May, NHS Grampian was escalated to Stage 4.

Out of Scotland’s 14 regional health boards, only NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles are not receiving formal support or intervention on some level.

The remaining health boards, including NHS Tayside and NHS Fife, are at either Stage 2 or Stage 3.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Angus Council has submitted its own application for the Newton Crescent site. Image: Google
Arbroath parking fears as start date for 32 new council houses revealed
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson,
Police officers fined after Fife murder scene blunder
Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Man admits to Stirling stabbing that led to far right misinformation campaign
Damage to the barriers at the end of West School Road. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Loud 'crash' heard as car goes into barriers after Dundee police chase
Kingfisher House Care Home in Perth offers luxury lifestyle and outstanding care in a breathtaking setting.
New care home to open its doors in Perth soon
Daniel Black
Serial thief admits shoplifting on 'industrial' scale in Perth city centre
A police van on the A94 near the junction at Glamis.
Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Glamis
Some of those who will be affected by the Tayport bus service cuts
Stagecoach branded 'law unto themselves' amid plans for Fife bus routes cuts
5
Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
No police action against ex-Perthshire wildlife park boss who claims turkeys were battered to…
Road closures will be in place on the A827 between Aberfeldy and Kenmore for almost two weeks. . Kenmore, Pitlochry . Supplied by Richard Hancox/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…

Conversation