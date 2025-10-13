Calls for footbridge as train drivers brake ‘to avoid tragedy’ on Stirling level crossing

A warning has been issued to Stirling residents over “extremely dangerous” level-crossing misuse.

Network Rail has urged locals to take extra care when using the Cornton No 2 pedestrian level crossing.

The Easter Cornton Road site uses lights to signify when it is safe to cross.

It comes after an increase in incidents where safety instructions were ignored and train drivers had to brake suddenly to “avoid potential tragedy”.

As well as posing a safety risk, the railway operator says near-misses can traumatise staff.

Crossing misuse in Stirling could have ‘devastating consequences’

A Network Rail letter sent to nearby residents, dated October 3, read: “Recently, there have been repeated incidents involving adults, dog walkers, and children on bicycles and scooters crossing without following the safety instructions in place.

“On several occasions, train drivers have had to apply emergency brakes to avoid potential tragedy.

“This behaviour is extremely dangerous.

“Trains on this line can travel at speed, and it takes a considerable distance for them to come to a complete stop – far beyond what is visible from the crossing.

“Trains may also approach more quietly and quickly than expected, especially in poor weather or low light.”

It added that the risks were greater in darker mornings, early evenings and poor weather.

Innis Keith, health, safety and environment director at Network Rail Scotland, warned that following the safety instructions could be the “difference between getting home safely and not making it home at all”.

He said: “Level crossings are safe when they’re used properly, but misuse can have devastating consequences.

“At Cornton No 2 level crossing we’ve seen a worrying rise in dangerous behaviour involving people of all ages, whether on foot, bikes or scooters.

“That’s why we’ve written to the local community to remind everyone of the simple safety steps that must always be followed when using the crossing.”

Calls for a footbridge at Cornton

The safety concerns have reignited calls for a footbridge at both Cornton level crossings.

However, there are doubts that this would be feasible at No 2 due to funding and the Adamson Place crossing half a mile away

Councillor Jim Thomson, who represents Stirling North, told The Courier he was concerned the issue could lead to the closure of the crossing.

He said: “There is a crossing nearby at Adamson Place, which Network Rail has said in the past would be their preferred option.

“The crossing was adjusted to make it safer following a safety audit.

“It is well used by school children as well as adults, and if used properly ought not to be a problem.

“I’d certainly welcome a new bridge, but that is unlikely with the electrification of the line and an existing bridge not far away.”

In 2017, Network Rail withdrew plans to build a road bridge and footbridge over Cornton No 1 level crossing on the B823.

A full-barrier system with obstacle detection sensors was installed instead, with the operator saying costs of the bridge plans had “escalated” and it would delay the electrification of the railway lines.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Alexander Stewart said he was “very sorry” to learn that Network Rail had been compelled to issue the safety warning.

The locally-based politician added he would “wholeheartedly support” plans for an all-abilities pedestrian footbridge in Cornton.

