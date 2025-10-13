Arbroath parking fears as start date for 32 new council houses revealed

Early concerns have been raised over parking pressure when more than 30 new Arbroath council houses are built.

The homes are to be developed in a £6 million project on the site of cleared blocks at Newton Crescent.

Long-awaited designs for the scheme have now been revealed as the council confirmed when it hopes work will get underway.

But people living in the area have already criticised a lack of car parking.

What is proposed at Newton Crescent in Arbroath?

The Angus Council development will consist of:

Seven one-bed garden flats

Seven one-bed first floor flats

Three one-bed wheelchair cottages

Three two-bed wheelchair cottages

Six two-bed terraced houses

Four three-bed terrace houses

One four-bed cottage

One-five bed house

The design brief indicates one-bedroom properties account for almost 60% of local demand.

The new houses will be built largely on the footprint of six four-storey blocks which were demolished around two years ago.

Mature trees beside Arbirlot Road West, off Arbroath’s Westway, were retained during the demolition work.

And the council plan involves extending the green park area towards the south of the site, between the new houses and the road.

A planning application for the development has just been lodged.

It suggests construction will start in late 2026.

Locals raise parking concerns

However, parking provision has emerged as an early issue.

The proposal features 32 car parking spaces in total. Those are individual drives for each property which the council says will allow domestic EV chargers to be installed.

The council says its masterplan aims to “promote the use of sustainable modes of travel locally for example walking and cycling.”

Initial responses to the plan include one from a local couple who say parking in the area is already at a premium.

“We live in this street and struggle to get parked most of time,” they said.

Another Newton Crescent resident said: “I am concerned about the parking situation in the area as we have a full car park every night as it is.”

The application will be considered in due course.

The council has also submitted its own plans for the former St Thomas Primary School site on the opposite side of the town.

It will see 35 houses built in a £7m affordable housing project.