Lorraine Kelly backs campaign to save Broughty Castle from permanent closure

The attraction was given a stay-of-execution in December but a definitive decision on its future is yet to be made.

By Laura Devlin
Lorraine Kelly is backing the Friends of Broughty Castle campaign. Image: FOBC.
Lorraine Kelly has thrown her support behind a campaign aimed at saving Broughty Castle from closure.

The attraction is facing an uncertain future as it awaits a council decision on what will happen when its current lease with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) expires.

Is operator, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), had unveiled proposals to permanently shut it last year.

It was part of a money-saving exercise, which also proposed to shutter the Mills Observatory and Caird Park Golf Course.

Closing the castle would have saved LACD £80,000 a year.

However, a decision was taken by councillors in December to postpone a final call on the closure.

They subsequently agreed to extend the lease with HES further a further 12-month period when they met in February.

A definitive decision on the future is yet to be made – and Lorraine has urged city leaders to “protect” the landmark.

Campaign calls for funding commitment

In September a campaign was launched by the newly formed Friends of Broughty Castle (FOBC) group.

This is a coalition between the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, community council and the Rotary club.

Their campaign calls on Dundee City Council to commit multi-year core funding so the museum can open reliably with adequate staffing.

It was launched with the help of Hollywood star Brian Cox, who called the attraction a “beacon” of the area.

Brian Cox helped launch the Save Broughty Castle campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Now, the campaign has also received the backing of TV presenter – and former Broughty Ferry resident – Lorraine Kelly.

She said: “Broughty Castle is iconic. It stands proudly at the mouth of the Tay, guarding Dundee as it has done for over 500 years.

“It is a tangible reminder of our city’s rich maritime past and a vital part of its cultural landscape.

“It’s so much more than just a building—it’s a living symbol of Dundee’s story, and it deserves to be protected, celebrated, and supported.”

Protect what ‘makes Dundee special’

She added: “I lived in Broughty Ferry and know just how special this place is to so many people.

“The castle has always been more than just a tourist attraction—it’s a part of daily life for the community.

“At a time when Dundee is rightly being recognised as a city of innovation, creativity, and heritage, now is not the moment to forget that.

Broughty Castle is facing an uncertain future. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Instead, we should be doubling down on protecting what makes Dundee special—and that absolutely includes Broughty Castle.

“I urge Dundee City Council to show leadership and vision to recognise what Broughty Castle means to us all, and to commit the core funding that will allow it not only to survive but to thrive.

This is a pivotal moment for Dundee to protect its past and invest in its future. I hope the council will seize it.”

