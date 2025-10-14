EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University vice-chancellor ‘Greedy Gerry’ pays no rent on campus home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University vice-chancellor ‘Greedy Gerry’ pays no rent on campus home

Sir Gerry McCormac has occupied the principal's house on university campus for the last 14 years.

By Alex Watson
Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA
Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA

Stirling University’s principal and vice-chancellor does not pay to live in the house he occupies on campus despite a £414k annual salary, the university has confirmed.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, who has been in post since 2010, is contractually obliged to live in accommodation on the university estate.

A long-delayed freedom of information (FOI) request response has revealed that he has made use of the principal’s house on campus since May 2011, and is not required to pay rent.

The university said: “This contractual arrangement does not require rent but attracts a personal taxable benefit in kind.

“This is published within the university’s financial statements.”

HMRC defines benefits in kind as “goods and services provided to an employee for free or at greatly reduced costs.”

In the 2023-24 financial year, Sir Gerry received £13,000 worth of benefits.

As The Courier reported in January, University of Stirling staff and students were left feeling “appalled” and “disgusted” after Sir Gerry received a £119,000 pay rise in two years, earning him the nickname ‘Greedy Gerry’.

He now earns £414,000 annually, or £438,000 per year including benefits and pension contributions, and is Scotland’s best-paid higher education boss.

The university’s campus is large and spread out, with many buildings. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The large Category A-listed modernist principal’s house where Sir Gerry resides was refurbished after his appointment, costing £150,000.

In 2013, The Daily Record reported that £93,000 of this was spent on internal refurbishment, with kitchen materials costing more than £22,000.

The University of Stirling told The Courier no further upgrades have been carried out at the property since.

It also said the house “has been made available for use by other university staff/visitors.”

Scottish Information Commissioner raps Stirling University over Courier complaint

In February, The Courier followed FOI rules to ask Stirling University how much Sir Gerry pays towards living in the principal’s house on campus, which is a large Category A-listed Modernist building.

The university was also asked if other staff or visitors were permitted to use the house, among other queries.

When the response received a month later did not properly address some of the questions put to the institution, The Courier submitted a request for review to the university in March, seeking clarification.

Despite several follow-up messages in April, May and July, the University of Stirling’s FOI unit did not fulfil its statutory obligation to review its response.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac (far left) pictured with Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Alan Simpson OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk during a visit to the University of Stirling’s dementia centre in 2021. Image: University of Stirling/PA

The Courier took the case to the Scottish Information Commissioner earlier this month.

On October 7, the commissioner’s office confirmed an investigation would be carried out and that the University of Stirling’s FOI unit would be contacted.

One day later, on October 8, the university provided a review response, apologising for the delay.

It concluded that “it would have been helpful if the additional information above had been supplied to you previously.”

On October 9, the Scottish Information Commissioner found that the University of Stirling failed to respond within the legal timescale of 20 working days.

