EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University vice-chancellor ‘Greedy Gerry’ pays no rent on campus home

Stirling University’s principal and vice-chancellor does not pay to live in the house he occupies on campus despite a £414k annual salary, the university has confirmed.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, who has been in post since 2010, is contractually obliged to live in accommodation on the university estate.

A long-delayed freedom of information (FOI) request response has revealed that he has made use of the principal’s house on campus since May 2011, and is not required to pay rent.

The university said: “This contractual arrangement does not require rent but attracts a personal taxable benefit in kind.

“This is published within the university’s financial statements.”

HMRC defines benefits in kind as “goods and services provided to an employee for free or at greatly reduced costs.”

In the 2023-24 financial year, Sir Gerry received £13,000 worth of benefits.

As The Courier reported in January, University of Stirling staff and students were left feeling “appalled” and “disgusted” after Sir Gerry received a £119,000 pay rise in two years, earning him the nickname ‘Greedy Gerry’.

He now earns £414,000 annually, or £438,000 per year including benefits and pension contributions, and is Scotland’s best-paid higher education boss.

The large Category A-listed modernist principal’s house where Sir Gerry resides was refurbished after his appointment, costing £150,000.

In 2013, The Daily Record reported that £93,000 of this was spent on internal refurbishment, with kitchen materials costing more than £22,000.

The University of Stirling told The Courier no further upgrades have been carried out at the property since.

It also said the house “has been made available for use by other university staff/visitors.”

Scottish Information Commissioner raps Stirling University over Courier complaint

In February, The Courier followed FOI rules to ask Stirling University how much Sir Gerry pays towards living in the principal’s house on campus, which is a large Category A-listed Modernist building.

The university was also asked if other staff or visitors were permitted to use the house, among other queries.

When the response received a month later did not properly address some of the questions put to the institution, The Courier submitted a request for review to the university in March, seeking clarification.

Despite several follow-up messages in April, May and July, the University of Stirling’s FOI unit did not fulfil its statutory obligation to review its response.

The Courier took the case to the Scottish Information Commissioner earlier this month.

On October 7, the commissioner’s office confirmed an investigation would be carried out and that the University of Stirling’s FOI unit would be contacted.

One day later, on October 8, the university provided a review response, apologising for the delay.

It concluded that “it would have been helpful if the additional information above had been supplied to you previously.”

On October 9, the Scottish Information Commissioner found that the University of Stirling failed to respond within the legal timescale of 20 working days.

