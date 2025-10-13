Former Rockwell High School in Dundee could be partially demolished for 28 flats

The former Rockwell High School in Dundee could be partially demolished to make way for new housing.

The Lawton Road school shut in 1997 when it merged with Kirkton High, renamed Baldragon Academy.

The building has since been used as temporary accommodation at various times for Morgan Academy, St John’s High and Harris Academy.

However, in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair and was put up for sale as a conversion or development opportunity in 2020.

Angus-based Simco Inveraldie Ltd has now submitted a planning application to demolish part of the category B-listed school to create 28 flats.

Under the plans, the building’s main entrance and stairwell would be retained.

The remainder of the school to the east, including the dining and assembly hall, would be removed.

Planning documents submitted by Dundee architects ARKTX say: “The partial removal of some of the building will allow new-build development to happen, which is necessary to secure a working viable solution.

“This new-build element will happen to the eastern end of the site and the existing streetscape will be unaffected due to the retention of much of the publicly viewed frontage.

“The western vestiges of the property are to be retained along with the existing entrance hall.

“This has been agreed with Historic Environment Scotland, who has accepted (further to site visit on 18th September 2024) that the buildings to the east are of lesser importance and build quality and are therefore of less consequence.”

The documents add: “By retaining much of the existing structure and utilising recycled materials from the demolitions, the development will be distinctive with a strong sense of identity relating it to the original use.

“The existing retained frontage on Lawton Road will maintain its contribution to the local townscape, preserving the local character of the street.”

Asbestos was discovered in the Rockwell High building’s roof in 2015, with the new plans saying demolition will take place after this has been removed.

The documents say there will be no impact on the Rockwell Learning Centre, which is located in a retained area of the school and outside the development boundaries.

The development would include 28 flats in the existing retained building and 12 semi-detached, two detached and seven terraced properties in the grounds.

Dundee City Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.