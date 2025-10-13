Former Rockwell High School in Dundee could be partially demolished for 28 flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Rockwell High School in Dundee could be partially demolished for 28 flats

The Lawton Road school site could be turned into flats and houses if the planning application is approved.

By Ellidh Aitken
How Dundee's former Rockwell High School could look.
Images submitted with the application show how the development could look. Image: Simco Inveraldie Ltd/ARKTX architects/Dundee City Council planning

The former Rockwell High School in Dundee could be partially demolished to make way for new housing.

The Lawton Road school shut in 1997 when it merged with Kirkton High, renamed Baldragon Academy.

The building has since been used as temporary accommodation at various times for Morgan Academy, St John’s High and Harris Academy.

However, in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair and was put up for sale as a conversion or development opportunity in 2020.

Housing plans could see partial demolition of former Rockwell High School

Angus-based Simco Inveraldie Ltd has now submitted a planning application to demolish part of the category B-listed school to create 28 flats.

Under the plans, the building’s main entrance and stairwell would be retained.

The remainder of the school to the east, including the dining and assembly hall, would be removed.

How the site could look. Image: Simco Inveraldie Ltd/ARKTX architects/Dundee City Council planning

Planning documents submitted by Dundee architects ARKTX say: “The partial removal of some of the building will allow new-build development to happen, which is necessary to secure a working viable solution.

“This new-build element will happen to the eastern end of the site and the existing streetscape will be unaffected due to the retention of much of the publicly viewed frontage.

“The western vestiges of the property are to be retained along with the existing entrance hall.

“This has been agreed with Historic Environment Scotland, who has accepted (further to site visit on 18th September 2024) that the buildings to the east are of lesser importance and build quality and are therefore of less consequence.”

The plans include houses and flats. Image: Simco Inveraldie Ltd/ARKTX architects/Dundee City Council planning

The documents add: “By retaining much of the existing structure and utilising recycled materials from the demolitions, the development will be distinctive with a strong sense of identity relating it to the original use.

“The existing retained frontage on Lawton Road will maintain its contribution to the local townscape, preserving the local character of the street.”

The former Rockwell High School in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Asbestos was discovered in the Rockwell High building’s roof in 2015, with the new plans saying demolition will take place after this has been removed.

The documents say there will be no impact on the Rockwell Learning Centre, which is located in a retained area of the school and outside the development boundaries.

The development would include 28 flats in the existing retained building and 12 semi-detached, two detached and seven terraced properties in the grounds.

Dundee City Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Conversation