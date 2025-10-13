Stagecoach reveals date new bus timetable begins – despite Fife dissent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stagecoach reveals date new bus timetable begins – despite Fife dissent

The bus operator is pressing ahead with controversial changes that have angered Tayport residents.

By Finn Nixon
Stagecoach electric bus introduced in 2024.
Angry protests have failed to halt the new bus timetable. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach has confirmed it will make a series of changes to its bus services in Fife next month despite anger in Tayport.

The new timetable will also affect some passengers in Dundee and Perth when it is introduced from November 24.

It follows a public consultation that closed on September 30.

New timetables will see the controversial withdrawal of services from Tayport to Cupar, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Instead, the 42 and 42A services to Tayport will be replaced by a single service running at a frequency of up to 20 minutes between Dundee and the Fife town.

Tayport bus users warned of potential protests and held a public meeting to show their dismay at the changes after hearing about the proposals.

Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Tayport bus users have been protesting against the service cuts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The X54 service connecting Dundee, Cupar and Glenrothes to Edinburgh is also set to be cut.

Meanwhile, journeys on the 65 service will terminate at Newburgh and Dalgety Bay will have fewer services to Edinburgh.

Newburgh will no longer have a direct link to Cupar or St Andrews.

However, the operator is set to launch some new routes.

These include a more direct service from Cupar to Dundee and a new service from Duloch in Dunfermline to Edinburgh.

Stagecoach to cut Dundee to Fife and Edinburgh service

Stagecoach has submitted the service changes to the traffic commissioner, and new timetables will be published on the operator’s website in early November.

A list of major changes to Stagecoach services in Dundee, Fife and Perth from November 24 is as follows:

  • Services 1/1A, 2 and 2A will be replaced by the new 81, 81A, 82 and 82A services in the evenings and on Sundays.
  • Service 4A will no longer serve John Stuart Gait in Oakley and will instead Saline turning circle
  • Service 5 will only operate at peak times on weekdays
  • Service 36 will be extended to operate between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh on Sundays
  • Service 38 will be reduced to operate on an hourly basis
  • Service 40 is a new service that will be introduced between Glenrothes, Cupar and Dundee
  • Service 41 will be revised and will operate more journeys between Tayport and Dundee on Sundays
  • Service 42 will only operate between Dundee and Tayport on an increased 20-minute frequency. The Moffat and Williamson 77 service currently operates between Tayport and St Andrews
  • Service 65 will be extended to serve Perth Royal Infirmary. But it will terminate at Newburgh “due to low passenger usage on this section of the route”
  • Services 81, 81A, 82, and 82A will be introduced to replace evening journeys currently operated by the 1, 1A, 2, and 2A
  • Services X54 and X54A will be withdrawn and replaced by additional X59 journeys and the new 40 service
  • Service X57 will be introduced between Duloch Park in Dunfermline, Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride, and Edinburgh
  • Service X59 will operate at an increased frequency as part of a 20-minute frequency between Glenrothes and Edinburgh. Buses will continue to operate to St Andrews on an hourly basis
  • Service X60 and X60A will be withdrawn and replaced by the X61 service. Dalgety Bay will continue to be served by the X58
  • Service X61 will be extended to operate to St Andrews and will not serve Dalgety Bay

Stagecoach: ‘Public’s views and opinions valued’

Confirmation of the changes comes after North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie accused Stagecoach of “cherry picking” the best routes and paying lip service to consultation.

However, the operator says the new timetables will “improve punctuality, reliability and connections across the network”.

It added that its decisions had been “data-led” and had included “detailed analysis of passenger demand”.

David Frenz (right) is the interim managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland. Image: Stagecoach

David Frenz, interim managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re grateful for all the customers from the areas we serve who participated in the public consultation.

“Their views and opinions are valued and we’ve shaped the plans accordingly.

“We’re aware that these plans may not suit everyone’s needs and requirements.

“We remain in dialogue with Fife Council to explore options for areas with low passenger usage that mean services operating commercially are no longer viable.

“We understand Fife Council are working with other local operators to maintain socially necessary links.”

More from News

Angry protests have failed to halt the new bus timetable. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
Charges to be reduced at Stirling's Forthside car park
Angry protests have failed to halt the new bus timetable. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
Monday court round-up — Garden centre compensation order and drugs cash seized
Casey Dillon has been named M&S: Dress the Nation champion
Dundee retail assistant named M&S: Dress the Nation champion
How Dundee's former Rockwell High School could look.
Former Rockwell High School in Dundee could be partially demolished for 28 flats
Angry protests have failed to halt the new bus timetable. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
Fireworks displays around Tayside, Fife and Stirling for 2025
2
Gavin Jackson
Double sex attacker guilty after trial in Dundee
Amadeusz Pruszak.
Perth restaurateur takes over Italian Corner with new menu and acclaimed chef
Cornton No 2 crossing in Stirling.
Calls for footbridge as train drivers brake 'to avoid tragedy' on Stirling level crossing
Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort owner and managing director Eilidh Smith.
Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion
Angry protests have failed to halt the new bus timetable. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
Arbroath parking fears as start date for 32 new council houses revealed

Conversation