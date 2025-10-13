Stagecoach reveals date new bus timetable begins – despite Fife dissent

Stagecoach has confirmed it will make a series of changes to its bus services in Fife next month despite anger in Tayport.

The new timetable will also affect some passengers in Dundee and Perth when it is introduced from November 24.

It follows a public consultation that closed on September 30.

New timetables will see the controversial withdrawal of services from Tayport to Cupar, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Instead, the 42 and 42A services to Tayport will be replaced by a single service running at a frequency of up to 20 minutes between Dundee and the Fife town.

Tayport bus users warned of potential protests and held a public meeting to show their dismay at the changes after hearing about the proposals.

The X54 service connecting Dundee, Cupar and Glenrothes to Edinburgh is also set to be cut.

Meanwhile, journeys on the 65 service will terminate at Newburgh and Dalgety Bay will have fewer services to Edinburgh.

Newburgh will no longer have a direct link to Cupar or St Andrews.

However, the operator is set to launch some new routes.

These include a more direct service from Cupar to Dundee and a new service from Duloch in Dunfermline to Edinburgh.

Stagecoach to cut Dundee to Fife and Edinburgh service

Stagecoach has submitted the service changes to the traffic commissioner, and new timetables will be published on the operator’s website in early November.

A list of major changes to Stagecoach services in Dundee, Fife and Perth from November 24 is as follows:

Services 1/1A, 2 and 2A will be replaced by the new 81, 81A, 82 and 82A services in the evenings and on Sundays.

Service 4A will no longer serve John Stuart Gait in Oakley and will instead Saline turning circle

Service 5 will only operate at peak times on weekdays

Service 36 will be extended to operate between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh on Sundays

Service 38 will be reduced to operate on an hourly basis

Service 40 is a new service that will be introduced between Glenrothes, Cupar and Dundee

Service 41 will be revised and will operate more journeys between Tayport and Dundee on Sundays

Service 42 will only operate between Dundee and Tayport on an increased 20-minute frequency. The Moffat and Williamson 77 service currently operates between Tayport and St Andrews

Service 65 will be extended to serve Perth Royal Infirmary. But it will terminate at Newburgh “due to low passenger usage on this section of the route”

Services 81, 81A, 82, and 82A will be introduced to replace evening journeys currently operated by the 1, 1A, 2, and 2A

Services X54 and X54A will be withdrawn and replaced by additional X59 journeys and the new 40 service

Service X57 will be introduced between Duloch Park in Dunfermline, Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride, and Edinburgh

Service X59 will operate at an increased frequency as part of a 20-minute frequency between Glenrothes and Edinburgh. Buses will continue to operate to St Andrews on an hourly basis

Service X60 and X60A will be withdrawn and replaced by the X61 service. Dalgety Bay will continue to be served by the X58

Service X61 will be extended to operate to St Andrews and will not serve Dalgety Bay

Stagecoach: ‘Public’s views and opinions valued’

Confirmation of the changes comes after North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie accused Stagecoach of “cherry picking” the best routes and paying lip service to consultation.

However, the operator says the new timetables will “improve punctuality, reliability and connections across the network”.

It added that its decisions had been “data-led” and had included “detailed analysis of passenger demand”.

David Frenz, interim managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re grateful for all the customers from the areas we serve who participated in the public consultation.

“Their views and opinions are valued and we’ve shaped the plans accordingly.

“We’re aware that these plans may not suit everyone’s needs and requirements.

“We remain in dialogue with Fife Council to explore options for areas with low passenger usage that mean services operating commercially are no longer viable.

“We understand Fife Council are working with other local operators to maintain socially necessary links.”