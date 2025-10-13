Dundee retail assistant named M&S: Dress the Nation champion

A Dundee retail assistant has been named the winner of STV talent show M&S: Dress the Nation.

Hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu declared Casey Dillon, 23, champion during Sunday night’s final episode.

Casey was among nine amateur fashion designers competing for the opportunity to create clothes for Marks & Spencer stores.

In the final, the former St John’s Academy pupil was up against Birmingham tailor Richie and Bailey, a retail assistant from Cheshire.

Dundee woman wins M&S: Dress the Nation

The trio had to impress Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design, and Mitch Hughes, director of menswear at M&S.

They were joined by Marco Capaldo, creative director at 16Arlington, and celebrity judges Jodie Kidd and David Gandy.

For her showpieces, Casey chose to design two women’s looks – a gold mini-party dress and a black suit.

She said: “I’m going back to my Scottish roots again for a bit of inspiration.

“Hogmanay is one of the biggest celebrations up in Scotland. It’s bigger than Christmas, everyone goes wild on New Year.

“This is who I’m designing for, the people who are celebrating and having fun.”

Claiming that she works well under pressure, Casey assured judge Lisa that she would manage to complete the designs in time.

Speaking to The Courier previously, Casey said: “It’s really special to be here because it has given me the chance to prove myself.

“There’s not many opportunities where I’m from. I’ve applied for hundreds and hundreds of jobs and I’ve never really heard anything back.

“I’m really happy that I stuck to my guns and went for these bold designs.

“You need to be yourself and trust your gut instinct.”

Dundee’s Casey Dillon joined by mum for TV show final

Later in the episode, Casey welcomed a surprise supporter to the studio, her mum, Susan.

Just before the fashion show, the contestants were interviewed by the M&S creatives.

When asked what her “end goal” is, Casey said: “(It) would be to work with a well-established brand, such as M&S and to work my way up the company.

“I’m quite young and I have lots of really fresh concepts and ideas.

“I can bring a bit of youthfulness and freshness to the M&S team.”

Joined by the series competitors and the show’s first series winner, David Olaniyi, at the fashion show, the judges were impressed with Casey’s creations.

Jodie Kidd said: “The Grecian gold dress, I would be straight down to Marks and Spencer and buying it immediately.

David Gandy added: “Both of those outfits, if they were on the cover of Vogue they wouldn’t look out of place.”

After the fashion show, Mitch Hughes said: “Her work ethic is phenomenal, her tenacity is amazing.

“From a team player point of view, you’d have Casey in your team all day long.”

Reacting to her win, Casey said: “I’m in shock, I can’t believe it.

“I didn’t think, on day one, that this would be a possibility.

“This mentorship is a turning point in my life and I can’t wait to focus all my energy in a long term career in design.”

Casey’s show-winning dress is available to purchase in-store at M&S Gallagher Retail Park and online.

You can watch Casey be named M&S: Dress the Nation champion on STV Player.