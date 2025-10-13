Dundee retail assistant named M&S: Dress the Nation champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee retail assistant named M&S: Dress the Nation champion

Casey Dillon was named the winner of the STV talent show on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Casey Dillon has been named M&S: Dress the Nation champion
Casey Dillon has been named M&S: Dress the Nation champion. Image: M&S: Dress the Nation/ITV

A Dundee retail assistant has been named the winner of STV talent show M&S: Dress the Nation.

Hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu declared Casey Dillon, 23, champion during Sunday night’s final episode.

Casey was among nine amateur fashion designers competing for the opportunity to create clothes for Marks & Spencer stores.

In the final, the former St John’s Academy pupil was up against Birmingham tailor Richie and Bailey, a retail assistant from Cheshire.

Dundee woman wins M&S: Dress the Nation

The trio had to impress Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design, and Mitch Hughes, director of menswear at M&S.

They were joined by Marco Capaldo, creative director at 16Arlington, and celebrity judges Jodie Kidd and David Gandy.

For her showpieces, Casey chose to design two women’s looks – a gold mini-party dress and a black suit.

She said: “I’m going back to my Scottish roots again for a bit of inspiration.

“Hogmanay is one of the biggest celebrations up in Scotland. It’s bigger than Christmas, everyone goes wild on New Year.

“This is who I’m designing for, the people who are celebrating and having fun.”

The 23-year-old decided to create two outfits for Hogmanay. Image: M&S: Dress the Nation/ITV

Claiming that she works well under pressure, Casey assured judge Lisa that she would manage to complete the designs in time.

Speaking to The Courier previously, Casey said: “It’s really special to be here because it has given me the chance to prove myself.

“There’s not many opportunities where I’m from. I’ve applied for hundreds and hundreds of jobs and I’ve never really heard anything back.

“I’m really happy that I stuck to my guns and went for these bold designs.

“You need to be yourself and trust your gut instinct.”

Dundee’s Casey Dillon joined by mum for TV show final

Later in the episode, Casey welcomed a surprise supporter to the studio, her mum, Susan.

Just before the fashion show, the contestants were interviewed by the M&S creatives.

When asked what her “end goal” is, Casey said: “(It) would be to work with a well-established brand, such as M&S and to work my way up the company.

“I’m quite young and I have lots of really fresh concepts and ideas.

“I can bring a bit of youthfulness and freshness to the M&S team.”

Casey was joined at the final by her mum, Susan. Image: M&S: Dress the Nation/ITV

Joined by the series competitors and the show’s first series winner, David Olaniyi, at the fashion show, the judges were impressed with Casey’s creations.

Jodie Kidd said: “The Grecian gold dress, I would be straight down to Marks and Spencer and buying it immediately.

David Gandy added: “Both of those outfits, if they were on the cover of Vogue they wouldn’t look out of place.”

After the fashion show, Mitch Hughes said: “Her work ethic is phenomenal, her tenacity is amazing.

“From a team player point of view, you’d have Casey in your team all day long.”

Casey was shocked after being named the show’s winner. Image: Casey Dillon/Instagram

Reacting to her win, Casey said: “I’m in shock, I can’t believe it.

“I didn’t think, on day one, that this would be a possibility.

“This mentorship is a turning point in my life and I can’t wait to focus all my energy in a long term career in design.”

Casey’s show-winning dress is available to purchase in-store at M&S Gallagher Retail Park and online.

You can watch Casey be named M&S: Dress the Nation champion on STV Player.

Conversation